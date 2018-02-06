Samsung may ditch S Series branding in favour of Galaxy X in 2019

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in less than 20 days and the two devices may be the last in the manufacturer’s ‘S Series’ line of flagship devices.
The South Korean company may ditch the S Series branding in favour of the letter X for its high-end flagship line. This rumour comes from Indian publication tekz24. Given that tekz24 is not the most reliable of sources, we advise taking this rumour with a grain of salt.
The publication says that the Galaxy S Series will adopt a different naming scheme in 2019, similar to what Apple did with the iPhone X last year — it’s unclear if Apple will continue with the ‘x’ naming convention though.
If Samsung goes with the X branding in 2019, the shift could breathe new life into the S Series.
This rumour, however, goes against previous leaks indicating Samsung is planning to release a foldable device with the name Galaxy X. Nevertheless, it’s possible that Samsung will give its foldable phablet a different name and leave X-branding for its flagships.
Samsung will likely confirm the validity of this rumour next year when the company reveals either its foldable X phablet or premium X flagship device.
What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy X Series branding? Would you be okay with this shift? Let us know in the comments section.
