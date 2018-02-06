News
Samsung may ditch S Series branding in favour of Galaxy X in 2019

Feb 6, 2018

11:00 AM EST

10 comments

Samsung Galaxy S8 in hand

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in less than 20 days and the two devices may be the last in the manufacturer’s ‘S Series’ line of flagship devices.

The South Korean company may ditch the S Series branding in favour of the letter X for its high-end flagship line. This rumour comes from Indian publication tekz24. Given that tekz24 is not the most reliable of sources, we advise taking this rumour with a grain of salt.

The publication says that the Galaxy S Series will adopt a different naming scheme in 2019, similar to what Apple did with the iPhone X last year — it’s unclear if Apple will continue with the ‘x’ naming convention though.

If Samsung goes with the X branding in 2019, the shift could breathe new life into the S Series.

This rumour, however, goes against previous leaks indicating Samsung is planning to release a foldable device with the name Galaxy X. Nevertheless, it’s possible that Samsung will give its foldable phablet a different name and leave X-branding for its flagships.

Samsung will likely confirm the validity of this rumour next year when the company reveals either its foldable X phablet or premium X flagship device.

What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy X Series branding? Would you be okay with this shift? Let us know in the comments section.

Source: tekz24 Via: GizChina

Comments

  • Dimitri

    How about be more creative? Don’t just call it ” X” because others are. Samsung should just find another letter or number and change it to that.

    • Rev0lver

      How about Me2?

      Seriously, if this is true it’s absolutely pathetic.

  • Edwin L.

    Jesus, I’m not a fan of Apple at all but can they stop copying everything from Apple?

    • Domino67

      Actually Apple has copied naming more so…..Pay, Plus, iphone…etc were all used before.

  • Zaptor99

    It’s already called Galaxy, so why not Galaxy 1, 2 ,etc

  • Jason

    I’m sure the X came from the marketing department since if people search for iPhone X then I’m sure Samsung X will also show up in the list

  • Ron Eberts

    I definitely agree that this report needs to be taken with a grain of salt. The Galaxy “X” originated from the fact it was following the Galaxy “9”… so instead of being a 10, Samsung was going with the Roman numeral approach (which, incidentally, Apple can’t say because they missed the iPhone 9 altogether). I do not suspect that Samsung would replace the “S” series with “X” series for future devices.

  • Tj

    I figured they’d change the S10 to the Samsung X. I’d buy it.

  • Alex

    I prefer S10 over X but that’s mostly because people insist on calling iPhone 10 iPhone “ex.” Now they’ll be calling it the Samsung “ex,” too.

  • stylesonline

    Personally, I don’t care what they call it, I have been waiting what feels like a long time for the foldable phablet from Samsung!
    I have nothing against people who like the iPhone, but, I prefer Samsung and Android devices.
    For me, the iPhone, is for people who lack imagination, creativity, and, who are herd mentality type people. I find that Android devices, allow so much more customization, whereas with an iPhone, Apple allows very little customization, outside of the bounds of the limits of iOS and their own internal creative control. The only thing that appeals to me about an iPhone, is access to iTunes. But, for me, if you’ve had an IPod touch, you’ve had an iPhone, just without the phone.
    Adding the capability of a phone, to an IPod touch, is very unappealing to me, and not nearly as game changing, as some would have us believe; both then, and now…