New features coming to PS4’s operating system in big 5.50 update

Sony has revealed a number of new features that are set to come to the PlayStation 4 as part of the system’s upcoming 5.50 update.
The update, which is available today as part of Sony’s beta program, adds new play time management, library and quick menu features to the console. The most notable addition though, is supersampling with the PS4 Pro — this allows those using HDTVs to get a better visual experience when playing PS4 games, according to Sony.
“With supersampling mode, some games will render at a higher resolution and then be downscaled to match the HDTV — allowing PS4 Pro owners to leverage the benefits of an image clarity boost even if their PS4 Pro is not connected to a 4K TV. Please note performance will vary, as games are optimized differently to take advantage of the power of PS4 Pro.”
Play Time Management allows adults that have guardian privileges on the system to set time limits on how long children can play the console. Notifications are sent to children while they’re playing, giving them a heads-up on when they should save or quit because their playtime is set to end.
The update also lets users import their own images via USB in order to create custom wallpapers. Two new tabs have also been added to the console’s library, making it easier to see what specific apps that have been installed, and what ones have just been purchased. The PS4 section lists all of the apps and games currently installed on the console, while the tab with your avatar and name shows what has been purchased with your PSN account.
There’s also a new option to hide specific apps found in the purchased tab, which lets users hide apps or demos they don’t want to show up in their library
Finally, new quick menu upgrades allow users to access custom friends lists right in the console’s menu, making it easier to see who is online immediately. You can also now permanently remove old notifications from the PS4 as well.
It’s unclear when the full version of this update will release, but given the its already available to beta users, a full retail release likely isn’t far off.
Source: Sony
