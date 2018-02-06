Fido increases international roaming service fees to $12 per day

Fido has joined its parent company Rogers in increasing international prices for its daily roaming feature to $12 per day.
Fido Roam previously cost $10 per day, capped at 10 days per billing cycle when it came to international roaming outside the U.S.
Now the roaming charge is capped at 15 days per billing cycle, making the highest charge per bill for the service $180, rather than $100.
As for U.S. roaming, Fido’s charge remains $6 per day (increased from $5 in August), but the cap is also increasing to 15 days, making the highest charge per bill $90, up from $60.
Fido customers currently traveling in the U.S. and internationally will see the new fees reflected on their next monthly bill if their billing cycle resets on or after February 28th.
Fido Roam allows subscribers to use their domestic talk, text and data in the U.S. and over 100 other international locations for a daily fee.
Bell-owned competitor Virgin Mobile also announced a recent increase to its roaming program, Roam Sweet Roam. The carrier is bumping the price of its U.S. roaming rate for unlimited text, talk and 100MB of daily data to $6 per day, from $5, on March 12th. The charge is capped at 20 days per billing cycle, making it $120 per bill at the top end.
Virgin’s international roaming fee remains at $10 per day, capped at 20 days per billing cycle for now.
Meanwhile, Telus-owned Koodo charge customers $7 per day to use their domestic plan in the U.S. and $10 per day in other international locations, capped at $100 per billing cycle for both.
Source: Fido
