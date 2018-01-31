Related Articles

Comments

  • Dimitri

    Rogers at it again. Losing money due to the unlocking and other services and gaining it form here. They can BS all they want but it’s about the money and not the ” networks” and “offers”.

    • It’s Me

      This isn’t related to unlocking. This is just their typical bait and switch. Come in with a low price and once you’ve established a market, start with the price hikes.

    • Dimitri

      That’s true. However Rogers is known to do this when they either decommission a service or as u said bait and switch. Sadly this won’t stop.

    • johny

      Rogbbers at it again. that’s ok. soon we will all swichs to freedom

    • John Lofwire

      ofcourse its about money.

      no corporation will accept to loose profit margin and will always act this way..

  • Jerry

    LOL what a joke, ill stick to Roam Mobility when travelling

  • Eluder

    Prices for mobile services in the US keep going down and providers offer more.
    In Canada, we are the opposite, charge more less and constantly increase the rates.
    Soon enough, it’ll be cheaper to just get a US plan and roam here permanently, really sad state here in Canada for the telecom industry.

    • Jeff

      it already is. AT&T has a $60 USD plan that includes I think 15gb of “unlimited” data before they throttle you, unlimited calls and text as well. Also comes with “unlimited” roaming in Canada as well.

      The catch is, if you use more than 50% of your plan in Canada per month, they may remove the roaming feature from your plan.

      As a truck driver, I am in the USA more than Canada, so it is an option for me. But I don’t really want to use an American number in Canada.

    • basesloadedwalk

      I live in Fort Erie Ontario (right across the river from Buffalo NY), and I use a Tmobile plan here just fine and haven’t had any issues regarding roaming too much in Canada. My phone easily connects to a Tmobile tower on the USA side of the boarder when I’m at home. Far cheaper than Robellus.

    • Yanik K

      I guess the only solution is to move to live in Fort Erie and to have US wireless plan because with our government in tank with those gready telcos I lost hope any change for better in tgis contry.Canada is becoming like in “endangered animals” in the world where wireless communication is becoming very cheap necessaty​.

    • The only problem with having that plan in Canada is that none of the Canadian providers offer free us calling even though it costs them virtually nothing so Canadians don’t want to call us numbers as a rule. Like there’s a difference between calling one area code and another anymore.

    • John Lofwire

      Go see Bell or Telus.

      They have 70 to 90$ CAD plan that include us roaming with 3 to 8 gb.

      not as good but can get a canadian number.

    • John Lofwire

      as long as you are fine using a USA based number yes you are right.

  • LarryD

    What a joke, eh? I’ll bet that it doesn’t cost them half that amount to provide the service! Is there any way to find out their actual cost out of curiosity?

    • They buy a gig of data for $0.10 or so. They Mark the services up a hundredfold. They just know they can keep increasing and Canadians are too dumb to do anything about it. T-Mobile offers a plan for $50 a month where you can use their phone in the United States Mexico and Canada so obviously Rogers can offer 10 days of service for $50 but they choose not to.

    • John Lofwire

      T-Mobile cannot provide a Canadian number.
      so all your friend are gonna pay long distance to call you lol.

  • rgl168

    NP Rogers… I’ll use Roam or other local Sims.

  • Jesse

    The thing I liked about Rogers was how their roam like home for the U.S was reasonable and for the international side it was cheaper then bell and Telus. But now it’s juat getting close to par. I didn’t really care on the international side of roam like home anyway though since getting a SIM card in Europe/Asia and where ever else is super super cheap anyway.

  • disqus_f9BCzKTZb3

    Everyone wanted free unlocked phones and etc.. 2 year plans…. what did everyone think ….. that all will stay the same …

    Freedom is going to shed some staff and etc…

    • I know for myself I don’t have 2 year plans. I so want a 3 year contract again.

    • Me Ted

      We expected up front costs to increase on devices as that’s what one would expect when they have one less year of subsidy on a device. We didn’t expect to be sodomized with these new rate plans that are being used to gouge us and provide shills and/or the uneducated with an excuse to cry for three year contracts again. It’s a smoke screen really.

    • John Lofwire

      Device cost got higher ( 650$ for flagship to 1000$ and more )

      Did you expect them to agree to loose 1 years of profit and not retaliate?

      3 years contract is still available to bigger business ( 16 lines and more ) and price are much lower.

      on those 3 years contract i seen offer at 45$ unlimited canada and canada to USA call and 3 gb of shareable data with a financing on a phone versus same thing on 2 years around 70$ or more lol.

      Upfront phone price stay the same between 2 years and 3 years offer but you gain a lots on the plans.

      Just dont expect corporation in a capitalist world to accept loosing profit margin that wont happen.

  • Jeff

    One big thing you forgot to mention: If your intent is just to travel to the usa, and you constantly go there, both Bell and Telus have an option to roam in the USA for a flat rate of $10 per month.

    It’s just a USA/Canada plan that will use your minutes/text/data from your plan while in the USA.

    • It’s Me

      Really? Sounds identical to what they charge $7 /day for. Wouldn’t it be better for users to add this $10 roaming add-on whenever they are going to the US?

    • Brad Fortin

      It’s not an add-on, it’s a rate plan change. So you’d have to change your rate plan before leaving and after coming back, and if the rates increased while you were gone you’ll have to take the new rate instead of going back to your old rate. It also can’t be added to regional or promotional plans.

    • It’s Me

      A $10/month plan?

    • Jeff

      $10 extra per month on top of whatever your current plan is.

      in my province, at Bell or Telus it’s $40 for an unlimited calls/text Canada wide. In Ontario the same plan is $55.

      To make it eligible for USA as well, it’s simply $10 more per month. $50 or $65 in Ontario. Then you add how much data you want.

    • It’s Me

      That’s what I thought, but then Brad’s comment makes it sound like a new rate plan itself. If it’s a $10 add-on, are you allowed to add and remove it willy nilly, so you only have it when you travel to the US?

      Actually, for myself, the bigger question is, does little sister Koodo have the same add-on?

    • Brad Fortin

      I’d include a link if it didn’t get blocked, but if you check out Bell’s Bring Your Own Phone Share Plans on their website you’ll see the Unlimited Canada calling plan at $55/mo and the Unlimited Canada & U.S. calling plan at $65/mo (in Ontario, anyway).

      Different rate plan, not an add-on to an existing plan.

    • It’s Me

      Oh I see.

    • John Lofwire

      On business side they even have plans that include it like 70$ unlimited can/us LD and roaming included with 3 gb of shareable data.

  • JC

    What a joke! Money hungry corporation that does nothing for their customers other than increase fees.

  • basesloadedwalk

    All this is going to do is push things back to the way it used to be, with people buying tourist sim cards at their destination and cutting the likes of Robellus out of the equation completely. Even more so now since all phones are sold unlocked.

    • John Lofwire

      That can work for a consummer not for business.

      if i have to be able to take my call on my own number when in France by example and want to be easily reachable by friend at my normal number ( with no extra fee for them )

      Bell and Telus still at 10$ a day max 150$ anyway.

  • revelation68

    I travel enough that when I go to Asia and Europe that it was easier to pay the 10 per day then go to each individual carrier in Asia as an example if i was moving around different countries and buying a SIM… pretty much was the only thing keeping me at Rogers…cause I travel a lot…well there goes that lol.. yes im aware there are cheaper options ..this hit a price/convience level i was okay with..to now max out at 180$ insane

    • basesloadedwalk

      Why do you get a different SIM in each country in Europe? The EU has mandated roaming agreements within it’s member countries. Your phone will work in France like it should in Germany and vise versa.

    • revelation68

      Correct, but not every country in Europe is part of the EU 😏… Turkey/Ukraine come to mind… .more of an issue in Asia with needing multiple sims

    • John Lofwire

      go see bell and telus both are at 10$ a day max 150$

  • What is the most ridiculous about this is that mobile phone plan prices are decreasing in the United States and yet Rogers is claiming that their cost to offer this service is going up. Sounds like a flat out lie to me. You can easily get an unlimited data and Talk plan in the states for under $50 so why would Rodgers have to pay more than that to offer 10 days of similar use on its roaming plans? Their nose is growing by the minute.

    • John Lofwire

      agreed.

  • MleB1

    Last trip to New York City – Rogers quick to remind me I was using ‘Roam Like Home’ the moment I got to Newark, but beyond Newark, Rogers’ partner there – AT&T – was….unreliable (at best) anywhere in Manhattan / Brooklyn. Signal strength all over the place – even when standing still – dropped calls and lost data. I ended up relying on Wi-fi calling / data via coffee shops. This was worth $5 per day? I emailed Rogers while there and followed up when I got back – they ended up removing the charges entirely. Pleased with that, but if you’re gonna gouge your subscribers, at least make sure your partners have a reliable service.