News
PREVIOUS|

Apple’s iPhone X confirmed to feature 2,716mAh battery and 3GB of RAM

Sep 26, 2017

4:38 PM EDT

3 comments

iPhone X

While Apple often remains quiet about the hardware featured in its smartphones in terms of battery size and RAM, we now know that the tech giant’s upcoming iPhone X will include 3GB of RAM and a 2,716mAh battery.

This news stems from China’s telecommunications authority and was originally reported by Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) via his Twitter account.

To put these new confirmed specs in perspective, 3GB of RAM is the same amount of memory featured in the iPhone 8 Plus and a number that’s typically below the RAM featured in most high-end Android manufacturers’ top tier devices. It’s worth pointing out though that iOS is a less resource intensive operating system and doesn’t require ample RAM to facilitate multitasking and running high-end apps.

The 2,716mAh battery included in the iPhone X, however, is a little more interesting. This battery is a little larger physically than the iPhone 8 Plus power source, which measures in at 2,691mAh, but still isn’t the biggest battery Apple has ever featured in an iPhone — that crown is still held by the 2,900mAh battery included in the iPhone 7 Plus.

Despite this fact, Apple claims that the iPhone X’s battery is capable of lasting ‘up to 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7.” Of course, as with all smartphones MobileSyrup reviews, we’ll have to get our hands on Apple’s high-end smartphone before passing final judgment regarding Apple’s claims.

For more information on the iPhone X, check out my hands-on with the phone.

Source: Twitter (OnLeaks) Via: The Verge

Comments

  • Dimitri

    Good to see Apple catching up. 3GB but lower battery then the iPhone 7 Plus. Sad to say but they are going one step forward, 2 step backwards. Even though IOS is still optimized for the battery they put in, i have heard some complain about the batter not lasting as much as Apple claims or some reporters claim.

    Either way we shall see how this device goes when it’s released.

    • Mr Dog

      We all know by now, Specs make up like 10% of the whole story.

    • Dimitri

      That is true. I do remember my iPhone 7 Plus lasting for 14hrs. Same as my S8+ at this moment

      They do optimize the OS for the battery do last however its up to how a user uses the phone. The battery should have been a big bigger on the X though.