Apple’s iPhone X confirmed to feature 2,716mAh battery and 3GB of RAM

While Apple often remains quiet about the hardware featured in its smartphones in terms of battery size and RAM, we now know that the tech giant’s upcoming iPhone X will include 3GB of RAM and a 2,716mAh battery.
This news stems from China’s telecommunications authority and was originally reported by Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) via his Twitter account.
To put these new confirmed specs in perspective, 3GB of RAM is the same amount of memory featured in the iPhone 8 Plus and a number that’s typically below the RAM featured in most high-end Android manufacturers’ top tier devices. It’s worth pointing out though that iOS is a less resource intensive operating system and doesn’t require ample RAM to facilitate multitasking and running high-end apps.
The 2,716mAh battery included in the iPhone X, however, is a little more interesting. This battery is a little larger physically than the iPhone 8 Plus power source, which measures in at 2,691mAh, but still isn’t the biggest battery Apple has ever featured in an iPhone — that crown is still held by the 2,900mAh battery included in the iPhone 7 Plus.
Despite this fact, Apple claims that the iPhone X’s battery is capable of lasting ‘up to 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7.” Of course, as with all smartphones MobileSyrup reviews, we’ll have to get our hands on Apple’s high-end smartphone before passing final judgment regarding Apple’s claims.
Source: Twitter (OnLeaks) Via: The Verge
