CRTC ‘has had success enforcing’ Canada’s anti-spam legislation, says chief compliance and enforcement officer

According to the CRTC, it hasn’t been difficult enforcing Canada’s anti-spam legislation (CASL).
In a speech to the Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology, Steven Harroun — the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) chief compliance and enforcement officer — defended the commission’s enforcement of CASL, stating that “the CRTC has had success enforcing the legislation in the short time it has been in force.”
Harroun specifically referenced an incident in December 2015, when the CRTC successfully dismantled a spam and malware server in Toronto, as evidence that CASL is performing as intended.
“This disrupted one of the most widely distributed malware families, which had infected more than a million personal computers in over 190 countries,” said Harroun, in his speech.
Harroun also acknowledged the CRTC’s cooperation with 12 enforcement agencies from eight countries around the world, connected through the Unsolicited Communications Enforcement Network (UCENet).
“We share our knowledge and expertise through training programs and staff exchanges, and inform each other of developments in our respective countries’ laws,” said Harroun.
However, Harroun mentioned that the legislation is in its early days and “covers a broad range of activities.”
“I’m not suggesting that the Act is perfect,” said Harroun. “I suspect you will hear a lot of suggestions about what needs fixing from various witnesses who will address the Committee in the months ahead.”
