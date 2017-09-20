LG has confirmed that its most recent premium handset, the LG V30, is shipping this week in South Korea, and will hit North American markets “in the days and weeks to come.”
The LG V30 features a strong focus on camera performance, stocking a rear-facing dual camera setup with an industry-leading f/1.6 aperture and wide-angle capture capabilities.
Though some have commented on its similarities to LG’s G6, the V30 is a significant departure from its predecessor the LG V20 — it’s slimmed down, lacks the secondary screen that was previously a hallmark of the series and has a glass back that allows for wireless charging.
The handset also contains a Snapdragon 835 processor, plastic OLED screen, IP68 water resistance and a bevvy of new software features that mainly cater to video and photo editing.
Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for further details about pricing and availability in the future. In the meantime, check out our in-depth hands-on here.
Source: LG
Comments