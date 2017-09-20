Nest announces new security-focused Cam IQ, Hello and Secure devices

Nest today announced a new set of security-focused smart home devices.
“Security is an industry that is desperate for innovation,” said newly minted Nest CEO Marwan Fawaz, before introducing the new Nest Cam IQ.
The updated camera features HD video streaming, facial recognition software and a more powerful speaker than the company’s previous Nest Cam IQ outdoor camera. It’s also weatherproof and tamper-resistant, according to Nest.
The company says it brought in former burglars to help perfect the device. It improved the camera’s software so that it can recognize faces, in addition to people. Moreover, the Cam IQ supports two-way talk functionality.
The Nest Cam IQ outdoor will cost $349 in the U.S. and will start shipping to both U.S. and Canadian customers in November.
The company also announced a new smart doorbell called the Nest Hello. The device features a camera, allowing users to see who’s at their door via the Nest iOS and Android app. It can communicate with the Nest app through either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.
The camera streams high-definition video at a 4:3 aspect ratio with HDR and a 160-degree field of view. Like the new Cam IQ, Nest Hello includes a microphone, allowing users to converse with whomever is at their doorstep.
The company claims the Hello is the first doorbell that can do both person detection and facial recognition.
Nest did not announce how much the Hello will cost, though did say it will start shipping the device to U.S. consumers in Q1 2018.
Continuing on the security theme, Nest also announced Secure, a new alarm system. Nest Secure is made up of multiple components, starting with Nest Tag, a small keychain that, working in conjunction with Nest Guard, allows homeowners to tag in and out their home securely.
Like other security systems, Guard features a keypad that allows users to deactivate the system. Guard includes an 85 decibel siren, making it quite loud, a backup battery, as well as a backup LTE modem.
The system also includes a pair of motion sensors called Nest Detect, which the company says is designed to detect motion, as well as any doorway and window intrusions with the help of an accelerometer.
In the U.S., Nest Guard starter pack will be priced at $499. It will be available south of the border this November.
We’ll update this article once we get information on Canadian pricing and availability.
Lastly, Nest announced that Assistant, parent company Google’s voice-activated personal helper, will become make its way to the Nest Cam IQ indoor camera in an upcoming software update.
