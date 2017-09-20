News
Telus reduces Essential Phone on-contract price by $90

Sep 20, 2017

11:42 AM EDT

1 comments

Essential Phone with Essential 360 Camera

Canadian consumers that have been eyeing the Essential Phone now have the chance to get the new smartphone at a decent discount.

Telus has reduced the on-contract price of the Essential Phone by $90, to $200 on a two-year Premium Plus plan and $400 on a standard two-year term, respectively.

The most affordable Premium Plus plan, with 3GB of data, starts at $95 per month, while the cheapest standard two-year plan, also with 3GB of data to start, begins at $85 per month.

In addition, Telus is now offering a limited time trade-in offer. Customers who bring in an eligible device can get up to $200 off the Essential Phone.

Eligible devices include the iPhone 5s or newer, LG G4 or newer, Galaxy S5 or newer, Note 4 or newer and HTC One M9 or newer.

Note: the offer is only available at select Telus retail locations, so call ahead to check whether you can take advantage of the deal at your nearest Telus store. There’s also a limit of one trade-in per customer.

Source: Telus

Comments

  • Whome

    Ya no I’ll stick with my 7Gb of data for $66 with Videotron.