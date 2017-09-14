More than 1.3 billion people use Facebook Messenger every month

Facebook has announced that more than 1.3 billion people around the world use its Messenger service every month. Earlier in April, Facebook had announced that Messenger reached 1.2 billion monthly users.
This is on top of the two billion people who use the base Facebook platform every month — 23 million of which come from Canada.
There are now 1.3B of you actively using Messenger every month. Thank you! We will continue to work hard to make our product better for you. pic.twitter.com/gjEgDXZfgg
— David Marcus (@davidmarcus) September 14, 2017
Back in April, Facebook rolled out a ‘2.0 update’ to Messenger, adding artificial intelligence and bot support to help businesses and customers connect with one another.
Over the past several months, Facebook has also been testing ad placement in Messenger.
In related news, Facebook announced earlier this week that it will stop supporting Instant Articles in Messenger.
