News
PREVIOUS

More than 1.3 billion people use Facebook Messenger every month

Sep 14, 2017

7:32 PM EDT

0 comments

facebook-app-on-iphone

Facebook has announced that more than 1.3 billion people around the world use its Messenger service every month. Earlier in April, Facebook had announced that Messenger reached 1.2 billion monthly users.

This is on top of the two billion people who use the base Facebook platform every month — 23 million of which come from Canada.

Back in April, Facebook rolled out a ‘2.0 update’ to Messenger, adding artificial intelligence and bot support to help businesses and customers connect with one another.

Over the past several months, Facebook has also been testing ad placement in Messenger.

In related news, Facebook announced earlier this week that it will stop supporting Instant Articles in Messenger.

Related Articles

News

Sep 13, 2017

7:20 AM EDT

Facebook has removed Instant Articles from Messenger

News

Sep 8, 2017

4:25 PM EDT

Facebook has started testing out Tinder-like features on its social network

News

Jul 11, 2017

6:58 PM EDT

Facebook beta testing ads in the Messenger home screen

News

Aug 15, 2017

1:00 PM EDT

Facebook launches M digital assistant for Messenger in Canada [Update]

Comments