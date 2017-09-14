News
PREVIOUS|

Netflix is now available on Shaw’s BlueSky TV platform

Sep 14, 2017

8:29 PM EDT

1 comments

Netflix on iPhone

Shaw has announced that Netflix is now available on its Comcast X1-based BlueSky TV platform. 

Previously, if users of BlueSky wanted to log into Netflix, they had to switch to a separate device, such as a PS4, Xbox or Apple TV, or use a separate remote and switch to the app on their smart TV.

Now, those who subscribe to Shaw BlueSky TV along with the WideOpen Internet 150 plan can sign up for and watch Netflix within the same platform that they access the rest of their live channels, on-demand content and PVR recordings.

In fact, users can search every available episode of a Netflix show through BlueSky, both manually and using BlueSky’s TV voice remote functionality, which lets users find a Netflix title through voice search alone.

Check out full details on the integration here.

Source: Shaw

Related Articles

News

Sep 4, 2017

11:26 AM EDT

Sorry students, the Toronto District School Board’s Wi-Fi network still won’t let you access ...

News

Aug 4, 2017

9:57 AM EDT

Shaw launches 12-month student internet plans

News

Aug 2, 2017

10:52 AM EDT

Shaw launches unlimited WideOpen Internet 150 plan

News

Jul 24, 2017

12:44 PM EDT

Quebecor closes sale of 7 spectrum licenses to Shaw’s Freedom Mobile

Comments

  • It’s Me

    For those that haven’t cut the cord, X1 is the future of TV.