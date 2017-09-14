Netflix is now available on Shaw’s BlueSky TV platform

Shaw has announced that Netflix is now available on its Comcast X1-based BlueSky TV platform.
Previously, if users of BlueSky wanted to log into Netflix, they had to switch to a separate device, such as a PS4, Xbox or Apple TV, or use a separate remote and switch to the app on their smart TV.
Now, those who subscribe to Shaw BlueSky TV along with the WideOpen Internet 150 plan can sign up for and watch Netflix within the same platform that they access the rest of their live channels, on-demand content and PVR recordings.
In fact, users can search every available episode of a Netflix show through BlueSky, both manually and using BlueSky’s TV voice remote functionality, which lets users find a Netflix title through voice search alone.
Source: Shaw
