Sony reveals limited edition Call of Duty: WWII PS4 bundle

Sony has revealed a limited edition PlayStation 4 bundle based on the upcoming first-person shooter Call of Duty: WWII.
The Limited Edition Call of Duty: WWII PS4 bundle features a green camouflage PS4 console with a 1TB hard drive, as well as a matching green DualShock 4 controller and a physical copy of the standard edition of Call of Duty: WWII.
The bundle will cost $379 CAD and launch on November 3rd alongside the release of Call of Duty: WWII.
For those not interested in the latest entry in the long-running military series, Sony will also begin offer PS4 bundles this week featuring NBA 2K18 and NHL 18.
Source: PlayStation
