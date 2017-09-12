Apple has unveiled its Watch Series 3 at the company’s iPhone 8 event, with built-in LTE connectivity.
As it stood before, the Apple Watch had to be within range of an iPhone to make calls and receive notifications, among other things. With cellular connectivity, it is now untethered from the phone, giving users more freedom.
Instead of using a nano SIM card, Apple has opted to go with an embedded SIM card, keeping the size essentially the same as Apple Watch Series 2. Additionally, Apple says the number for an Apple Watch Series 3 will be the same as for the user’s iPhone.
The third-generation wearable will also have an altimeter and a new dual-core W2 processor. There will also be a built-in speaker for Siri.
In terms of design, the wearable looks largely the same, with the exception of the flare of a red dot on the crown button. As for colours, there’ll be a Gold-Aluminum, Silver and Space Grey and ceramic cases in both White and Grey.
At the iPhone 8 event, CEO Tim Cook remarked that the Apple Watch is the number one watch in the world, beating out Rolex, Fossil, Omega and Cartier — presumably referring to revenue.
The Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity will be available beginning at $399 USD at Bell and Telus, with pre-orders starting September 15th and availability beginning the 22nd of the same month.
There will also be a non-cellular version starting at $329 USD.
