Apple unveils Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity

Sep 12, 2017

1:29 PM EDT

8 comments

Apple has unveiled its Watch Series 3 at the company’s iPhone 8 event, with built-in LTE connectivity.

As it stood before, the Apple Watch had to be within range of an iPhone to make calls and receive notifications, among other things. With cellular connectivity, it is now untethered from the phone, giving users more freedom.

Apple Watch Series 3 commercial

Instead of using a nano SIM card, Apple has opted to go with an embedded SIM card, keeping the size essentially the same as Apple Watch Series 2. Additionally, Apple says the number for an Apple Watch Series 3 will be the same as for the user’s iPhone.

The third-generation wearable will also have an altimeter and a new dual-core W2 processor. There will also be a built-in speaker for Siri.

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Music functionality

In terms of design, the wearable looks largely the same, with the exception of the flare of a red dot on the crown button. As for colours, there’ll be a Gold-Aluminum, Silver and Space Grey and ceramic cases in both White and Grey.

At the iPhone 8 event, CEO Tim Cook remarked that the Apple Watch is the number one watch in the world, beating out Rolex, Fossil, Omega and Cartier — presumably referring to revenue.

Apple Watch pricing

The Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity will be available beginning at $399 USD at Bell and Telus, with pre-orders starting September 15th and availability beginning the 22nd of the same month.

There will also be a non-cellular version starting at $329 USD.

  • Dimitri

    Rolex costs $10,000 per watch the lowest. Highest i have seen is $50,000. Apple watch starts at $499. That’s the difference. Also here in Canada banks like TD and RBC often offer Apple watches for free when u open a certain type of account. That helps Apple as well get more sales too.

    Rolex is worn by the ones who can afford a Rolex watch. Apple is worn for the ones that can afford a Apple watch which again starts at $499 or u can get it free from some companies. Just my thought on that.

    It looks good either way. The red crown looks nice to be honest.

    • Andrew Holt

      My Casio cost me $19.99, and tells me what time it is. Far better option than anything the bitten-fruit company offers.

    • Dimitri

      I remember my old Casio watches. I have a Gear S2 ( got it free from my old Samsung rep when I worked at Best Buy) and use that sometimes. When I go out for dinner or even events, I use my Armani watch which I got a while back.

    • Captain Pokemon

      But your Casio doesn’t have LTE option. LOL 😛 Just messing with you!

    • jroc

      Cheapest Rolex is $6,500. Most expensive is about $82,000.

    • Dimitri

      Then there you have it. So how can Apple Which sells a smartwatch for $499 compare that to a traditional watch which starts at $6,500? They didn’t think about this before they made that remark.

      Traditional watches vs smartwatches are different. They should have compared it to Samsung, LG, Fitbit and such not Rolex and carter.

  • zero

