The Huawei P10 is named the official smartphone of TIFF 2017

Huawei P10’s has been named the official smartphone of TIFF 2017. This is apart of a new partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival and Huawei Canada, as the Chinese phone manufacturer is a sponsor of this year’s festivities.
“TIFF is such a momentous time of year in Canada, where artistic visions and style are showcased and celebrated,” said Ron Cihocki, vice president of marketing and sales at Huawei Canada in press statement.“We really wanted to flip the script by using Huawei P10 mobile devices to shoot all the fast-paced action during the Festival, as the P10 is a true representation of innovation, style and reliability.”
The Huawei P10, released in June, was named Best Smartphone Camera 2017-2018 by the European Image and Sound Association (EISA). The device”s Leica Dual Camera 2.0 features a 12-megapixel RGB sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. Additionally it includes 3D facial detection and many other camera settings.
“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Huawei at this year’s Festival,” said Jody Sugrue, the of director content, creative and digital of TIFF. “The P10’s Leica camera creates beautiful content, and we are happy to be working with a smartphone camera of this calibre to capture our red carpets and Portrait Studio.”
In other news Huawei has surpassed Apple in the global smartphone market, according to a study.
