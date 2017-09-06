Huawei surpasses Apple in the global smartphone market, says study

A new study published by Counterpoint Research reports that due to sales in the months of June and July, Huawei is now ahead of Apple in the global smartphone market in terms of sales.
Counterpoint’s research shows that Huawei outsold Apple in June, July and though the research doesn’t show it yet, the firm believes Huawei beat out Apple in August as well.
Counterpoint hasn’t shown off its raw data, however, within the graph the marketing firm released, it shows Huawei took over in June. This is just about the time when the Huawei P10 was officially released worldwide.
It’s worth pointing out that Huawei seems to only be in the lead by a very small number. While the Chinese manufacturer might be ahead of Apple for the summer, that will likely change with the unveiling of Apple’s upcoming iPhone.
However, Huawei will attempt to regain ground with its Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, though the device will not be as widely available as the iPhone, and will likely not be sold in Canada.
Counterpoint has also revealed a global smartphone model sales graph that shows that while Huawei might have beat Apple with its overall sales, Apple’s iPhone 7 is overall the most popular device in the world.
“While Huawei has trimmed its portfolio, it likely needs to further streamline its product range like Oppo and Xiaomi have done — putting more muscle behind fewer products,” said senior analyst Pavel Naiya, within the Counterpoint research paper.
While Huawei might have a very small lead over Apple, Samsung is leading the pack by a very large margin.
Source: Counterpoint Research
Comments