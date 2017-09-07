Amazon discounts Kindle Paperwhite to $110

Resources
Amazon has discounted the Kindle Paperwhite to $109.99. The 21 percent off the Paperwhite’s regular $139.99 price tag marks one of the more significant discounts Amazon has applied to its most popular e-reader.

While not Amazon’s most feature-rich or high-end e-reader, that distinction currently goes to the significantly more expensive Kindle Voyage, there’s a lot to like about the Paperwhite.

Between its 6-inch, 300ppi display and long lasting battery, the Paperwhite is the best e-reader for most people.

Visit Amazon to take advantage of the deal while it’s still available.

Via: iPhoneinCanada Source: Amazon

