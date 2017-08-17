Good Omens series will launch on Amazon Prime Video in 2019

Amazon Prime Video announced that Good Omens, the novel written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett — also author of American Gods — will be adapted into a television show on its streaming service in 2019.
The six episode humourous fantasy drama series will star Michael Sheen, from Masters of Sex and Passengers, and David Tennant, from Doctor Who and Jessica Jones.
Sheen will play as the angel Aziraphale while Tennant will play as the demon Crowley who have both lived on Earth since its creation and have grown to like their lifestyle on the planet and each other.
Unfortunately for the two and their lifestyles, the world will end by the end of the week, as the apocalypse quickly approaches. Armies of Good and Evil are preparing, the Four Horsemen are ready, the lost city of Atlantis has risen and everything seems to be going towards what can only be described as “the end of times.” However, the Antichrist is missing.
“We could not have hoped for two better suited actors to take the roles in this highly-anticipated show. We look forward to seeing David and Michael make these roles their own, as they are sure to do, and look forward to bringing the show to Prime members around the world in 2019,” said Roy Price, head of Amazon Studio and Prime Video content globally in a press statement sent to MobileSyrup.
While Good Omens won’t be available until 2019, Prime’s upcoming original The Tick premieres on August 25th.
