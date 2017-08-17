Resources
Rogers, Bell and Telus offer 7GB promo plan in competition with Videotron

Aug 17, 2017

bell telus rogers websites on phones - unlocking revenue canada

In order to compete with Videotron’s low-priced offerings in Quebec, the Big Three Canadian carriers — Bell, Telus and Rogers — are now offering a promotional 7GB plan.

From Bell and Telus, the 7GB offer is $75 CAD, while at Rogers it’s $77. All plans come with unlimited nationwide calling and texting.

Meanwhile, an equivalent 7GB plan in Ontario is $120 at Bell and Telus, or $110 at Rogers.

Videotron is currently offering a 7GB package with unlimited nationwide calling and texting for $77.

It’s also worth noting Rogers, Bell and Telus’ current $100 12GB promotional plan — though there’s no equivalent Videotron offer, with the carrier capping out at 9GB for $99.

An equivalent 12GB plan in Ontario is $130 at all three carriers — which is still discounted pricing.

Source: iPhoneinCanada

