Fido boosts data buckets, aligns with Rogers’ $70 per 1GB overage rate

Aug 2, 2017

9:24 AM EDT

Fido has changed its data plan offerings, boosting data allotments on its Pulse plans while increasing overage costs to $70 CAD per 1GB to match its parent brand Rogers’ recent changes.

The carrier upped the data allotments on its two largest plans while retaining or lowering the prices. Its 5GB plan became 6GB for the same price and its 9GB plan jumped to 10GB, while going from $115 to $105.

“We’re providing larger data buckets at no extra cost that match how customers are using their phones to help them avoid overage. Our goal is to take the worry out of data usage,” a Rogers spokesperson commented to MobileSyrup.

Fido overages

In addition to the larger buckets of data, Fido has raised its overage rates from $0.05 per 1MB ($50 per 1GB) to $0.07 per 1MB ($70 per 1GB), a substantial increase of $20 per 1GB.

Fido claims, however, that 90 percent of its customers on any given month do not receive overages, with many instead turning to data top-ups, which cost only $25 per 1GB.

The sub-brand also simplified the naming of its plans when it comes to subsidy tiers, going from ‘Plus10,’ ‘Plus15’ and ‘Promo Plus25’ to ‘Small,’ ‘Medium’ and ‘Large.’

  • Shoey5

    So basically they raised the prices to get the other 10% to pruchase a top up when they are close to their limit through fear tactics and the f–kers make it sound like they are doing everyone a favour.

  • Techguru86

    We need que pricing , it costs nothing you produce data

  • Crazy how much they’re raising it. My plan is a few years old and data overage is $10/gb.

    I guess their ideal situation is one were everyone overpays by a great amount on a monthly basis because the high overage costs force people to buy way more than they need.