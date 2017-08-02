Nextbit to no longer offer warranty support for Robin smartphone

Nextbit will no longer offer warranty support for its Kickstarted Robin smartphone, the company has announced on Twitter.
The company still plans to continue issuing software updates through February 2018, though in a post on the Razer forums, Nextbit says there’s “no guarantee” it will update the phone to Android O.
Effective August 1st 2017, we’ve shut down support for Robin. You can still refer to our online self-help: https://t.co/ZwXZGM04sJ
— Nextbit (@nextbitsys) August 1, 2017
Nexbit announced the Robin on September 1st, 2015 via a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. At its conclusion, the company raised $1,362,343 from 3,611 backers.
This past January, the entire Nextbit team, including former HTC design chief Scott Croyle, joined Razer when the gaming company acquired the firm for an undisclosed sum of money.
While this is the end of the line for the Robin, it’s not likely to be the company’s final hardware product. A recent Bloomberg report suggested Nextbit is working on a high-end mobile device aimed at gamers. Razer is expected to use the proceeds from its upcoming IPO to fund its foray into the mobile space.
Source: Twitter Via: TechCrunch
Comments