People spend over 20 minutes a day on average on Instagram

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the launch of Instagram Stories, which let users add photos and short videos to their profiles that disappear after 24 hours. As of last month, the feature has over 250 million daily users.
To celebrate the occasion, Instagram has released a few figures regarding usage of the social media platform:
- On average, users under the age of 25 spend more than 32 minutes per day on Instagram
- On average, users aged 25 and older spend more than 24 minutes a day on Instagram
- Over 50 percent of businesses with Instagram pages have produced an Instagram Story to feature promotions, product tutorials, go behind the scenes and more
- One in five of these Stories received direct messages from other users
Running with the anniversary theme, Instagram has also announced that a “birthday sticker pack” will be rolling out to users later this week, although additional details weren’t revealed.
