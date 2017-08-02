Drone Delivery Canada partners with supply chain company TECSYS to assist the healthcare sector

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) has announced it has signed a commercialization agreement with supply chain solutions company TECSYS on the design, development and implementation of a drone delivery solution for the healthcare sector.
Based in Vaughan, Ontario, DDC focuses on the development and implementation of a drone logistics platform for use by government and corporate organizations. Under the partnership with TECSYS, DDC aims to use this platform to offer customized Depot-to-Depot solution and Depot-to-Consumer solution on the healthcare supply chain vertical.
Should testing and development be successful for both companies, they will proceed in delivering the products once government legislation has been finalized and enacted, which is estimated to take place in the fourth quarter of 2017. DDC will handle its own costs and expenses related to the testing and development of the drone delivery logistics platform.
“Working with TECSYS, we see great opportunities to serve the healthcare sector across North America,” said Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada, in a press release. “We’re aware of many opportunities to improve rural healthcare by using drones and by working with TECSYS, an innovation leader in the field, we will develop healthcare solutions.”
As of now, it’s currently unclear which goods, specifically, will be delivered to healthcare providers through this partnership. However, this follows a similar healthcare-oriented initiative from DDC to deliver automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to treat cardiac arrhythmia to Ontario’s Peel Regional Paramedic Services using drones.
In related news, Transport Canada recently proposed drone regulations that would heavily restrict recreational flight. In a feature for MobileSyrup, Simon Cohen broke down just how much of an impact these new rules may have on pilots.
Source: Newswire
