Microsoft Modern Keyboard and Modern Mouse now available in Canada

Aug 2, 2017

Microsoft Modern Keyboard

Microsoft’s recently announced Modern Keyboard and Modern Mouse are now available to purchase in Canada.

Canadians consumers can buy the two accessories via the online Microsoft Store. The Modern Keyboard is priced at $169.99, while the Modern Mouse is $64.99.

The star of the show is the Modern Keyboard because of the inclusion of a Windows Hello-certified fingerprint sensor located to the right of the spacebar. Fingerprint certification is limited to Windows 10, though the peripheral can be paired with other devices thanks to the inclusion of Bluetooth 4.0.

Find out more about the new accessory via Microsoft’s Windows blog.

Source: Microsoft

