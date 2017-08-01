Canadian-developed Alto’s Adventure, RBC Mobile, Tap among apps recognized in Mobile UX awards

The inaugural Mobile UX Awards, showcasing some of the best app designs across the world, have been officially announced.
The shortlist of apps was put together by a panel of judges made up of over 50 executives from various companies, including Facebook, Airbnb, Spotify, LinkedIn and Uber.
The following list notes all apps and their companies recognized, with the Canadian-developed titles being marked in parentheses:
- Alto’s Adventure, Snowman (Toronto, Ontario)
- Crunchbase, Fueled
- Eventbrite Organization, Eventbrite
- Fentury, Salt Edge (Toronto, Ontario)
- Fire + Rain, Pelmorex Weather Networks (Oakville, Ontario)
- Like to Know, Reward Style
- MadeFire, MadeFire
- nOCD, Sidebench
- OxenFree, Night School Studio
- Pengy Has a Dream, H8 Games
- Potbelly Perks, LevelUp
- RBC Mobile, Royal Bank of Canada (Montréal, Québec)
- Rosetta Stone, Rosetta Stone & Five
- ScribbleChat, Handwriting.io
- Simple Habit, Simple Habit Inc.
- Spendee, Cleevio s.r.o
- Sway, PauseAble
- Tap, Wattpad (Toronto, Ontario)
- Trell, Trell
- VarageSale, VarageSale (Toronto, Ontario)
“The apps and companies that have been chosen for our shortlist have demonstrated exceptional user experience,” said Alan Nowogrodski, founder of the Mobile UX Awards, in a press release. “The creativity that we’ve seen is really incredible and we truly believe that these companies are doing what they can to break through the clutter.”
Apps are evaluated using a five-point criteria, with each point rated on a scale from 1-10 on design, animation, content and more. The finalists will be announced in late-August.
Disclosure: MobileSyrup is a corporate partner of the Mobile UX Awards.
