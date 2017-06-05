News
Minister Bains instructs CRTC to reconsider decision on mandated wholesale roaming

Jun 5, 2017

9:15 AM EDT

14 comments

minister navdeep bains

Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains announced today at the Canadian Telecom Summit that his ministry is instructing Canada’s telecom regulator to reconsider its March 1st decision that effectively shut down backdoor MVNO Sugar Mobile.

Sugar Mobile is a Wi-Fi-first carrier that used a roaming agreement with Rogers through its sibling brand Ice Wireless to provide fall-back wireless service when not in its home network in Canada’s north. After receiving complaints from Rogers, the CRTC moved to disallow Sugar customers from using Rogers roaming network as a primary source of service for its customers, noting that it went against its previous decision not to mandate MVNO access to the incumbents’ networks.

Bains suggested looking at the decision again after noting that “this choice does not benefit Canadians.” He cited the need to lower Canada’s notoriously high wireless prices and noted that Wi-Fi-first MVNOs in the U.S. offer service for as little as $15 USD per month.

He also told press, however, that the government still recognizes the importance of a ‘facilities-based’ approach that favours operators that build infrastructure.

“Middle class Canadians are struggling.” — Minister Navdeep Bains

“We do still support a facilities-based competition, I made that very clear as well, but at the same time as you know we have [high] price points for consumers in Canada and middle class Canadians are struggling, these are challenges they’re facing, particularly individuals with multiple cellphone bills, multiple wireless consumers in the household.”

Minister Bains says he wants the CRTC to look at the decision in a broader context and come back to Ministry of ISED by March of 2018. Minister Bains stopped short of saying the decision would result in new policy for MVNOs in Canada, preferring to refer to it as decision that would affect Wi-Fi-first carriers, though he acknowledged there is “a lot of overlap” between Wi-Fi-first and MVNO.

“The objective is pretty much the same,” said Minister Bains, “It’s just the terminology that’s used. […] How can we use technology to really provide more affordable prices for consumers, and that’s the objective.”

Samer Bishay, President and CEO of Sugar Mobile and Ice Wireless, said the decision was a complete surprise.

“I think it’s just a matter of time before we maybe re-enter into some discussions with the operators that have been fighting us all along.” — Sugar Mobile CEO Samer Bishay

“I think is great news for Canadians overall, because we’re going to do our part to deliver what we said we would and I think it’s just a matter of time before we maybe re-enter into some discussions with the operators that have been fighting us all along,” he said.

Bishay also noted that he believed the decision might force the CRTC and Ministry of ISED to work more closely together.

“I think we’re going to see a more cohesive approach, because this has happened way too many times. Where one entity does something that doesn’t benefit Canadians and then it gets overruled, not to say this is an overruling yet, it’s a reconsideration. But there’s got to be a more cohesive approach to the Canadian telecom problem and this is a good step forward that will align the two entities a little bit more.”

The move is a rare instance of the government reviewing a decision of its own motion.

In addition, Minister Bains also announced that the government is releasing its decision on a streamlined licensing framework to support the deployment of next-generation satellites, with the aim of allowing more satellite-based providers to enter the market and bring high-speed internet to rural Canadians.

Further, the government is launching a public consultation on the release of spectrum to support the deployment of 5th generation (5G) wireless networks. The consultation will focus on releasing millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum in the 28 GHz, 37–40 GHz and 64–71 GHz frequency bands.

Bains told MobileSyrup that the government will be launching the consultations for the release of 600MHz spectrum in the coming weeks, as well.

Update 06/05/17: Rogers’ David Watt, senior vice president of regulatory told MobileSyrup in a press statement:

“We’re encouraged the government has recognized our investments to deliver world-leading networks and the need for continued facilities-based investment. We share the government’s concern about the digital divide for low-income Canadians, which is why we’ve taken action to provide low-cost broadband with Connected for Success and offer a range of wireless plan options through Rogers, Fido and Chatr. We look forward to working with the CRTC to examine creative ways to bridge the digital divide and maintain fast and reliable networks.”

Rogers landmark case against Sugar Mobile provided the basis for the CRTC’s March 1st decision.

Update 2 – 06/05/17: The CRTC tells MobileSyrup it will “reconsider, as requested, [the] aspect of its decision that established the final terms and conditions for access to wholesale mobile wireless roaming service.”

Comments

  • TomsDisqusted

    We need real MNVO’s in Canada.

    Making one off decisions, eg, to allow Sugar mobile, smacks of politics and that type of politics is an invitation to lobbyists and corruption.

    • Laer

      I’m not sure what you are getting at. Bains asked the framework to be revisited. He did not give direction for one MNVO or carrier to be favored over any other.

      You want to go one about how politics is dirty and lobbyists are the dirt. Fine, but the decision Bains made, well obviously very political, doesn’t validate Sugar or any other specific company. It is, in fact, so vague it doesn’t even give specific direction to the CRTC. They are well within their means to review the topic and reach the very same conclusion they did in the first place.

  • fidorulz

    The main issue not mentioned by Navdeep Bains is how Sugar accessed Rogers network by using ICE wireless and trying to keep Rogers out of the loop even if its their network.

    The best way I see how this is wrong is its basically like you renting out a home to someone.

    Then they sub rent the home without telling the owner.

    • It’s Me

      Except that ICE and Sugar are the same company.

      Rogers wanted to partner with ICE and provided their standard reciprocal agreement, so both sides had access to the other’s network. ICE decided this included their daughter brand, Sugar, and extended the same coverage to both sets of their customers.

      I wonder, can Fido/Chatr users roam on ICE with the same conditions as a Rogers user? If so, then they are doing the same thing Sugar wanted to do.

  • Leif Shantz

    Hoping this will pave the way for more affordable cellphone​ bills.

  • Bill___A

    We don’t want the regulators to provide a dis-incentive for the carriers to invest. Making someone spend billions to build and maintain a network, then forcing them to rent it out to just anyone is just plan wrong. The government gets billions of dollars in spectrum licensing, property owners charge rent for cell locations. There are many parties that contribute to our sky high rates. We do need lower rates, but not this way. It is just going get us a much poorer system.
    If they wanted to have a bunch of equal players they should have had one company put out all the towers and everyone rent space on them – but instead, we had companies each build out on their own.

    I understand that the reason Calgary is not first in the fiber to the home builds has a lot do to with the mayor wanting to let the cable company use it. The net result is we mostly don’t have fiber to the home…

    • Barry Harden

      Sure but the fact that it’s the government, which is the pubic, allowed said carriers on our land to build such networks. We should have a say on how we can introduce fair competition.

      As for towers you couldn’t be more wrong on that part. There’s a high cost involved and the carriers know that. This is why there are network sharing arrangements in place between the big three providers.

    • Goran Mihajlović

      The proliferation of MVNOs in the US, and Europe says otherwise. Please spare us the fear mongering. Plus, TPIA is working just fine.

  • hardy83

    You’re the federal government. If you want to make it easier for the middle class to afford communication, YOU have more power than the CRTC does.
    Change the telecom act, make laws that ban data caps, lower roaming charges and remove locked phone charges or locked phones all together.

    Telling the CRTC to do something means nothing when it’s bound by acts that YOU, the federal government, write and alter.

    • US Grant

      They’ll probably mandate that closer to the federal election to buy votes. LOL

