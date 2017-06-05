Google Store discounts Pixel XL by $100

If you’ve been waiting for the price of the Pixel XL to drop before picking one up, now is a good chance to get your hands on Google’s flagship Android smartphone.
For the next two weeks, Canadian consumers can get Pixel XL for $100 less when they buy it from the online Google Store. The 5.5-inch smartphone, which normally starts at $1049, is $949 and up.
The offer is valid until 11:59pm PT on June 18 or until supplies last, according to Google.
Despite its issues, the Pixel has been one of MobileSyrup‘s favourite phones since it came out late last year.
Source: Google
