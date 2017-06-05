News
Google Store discounts Pixel XL by $100

Jun 5, 2017

9:35 AM EST

18 comments

Google Pixel XL smartphone

If you’ve been waiting for the price of the Pixel XL to drop before picking one up, now is a good chance to get your hands on Google’s flagship Android smartphone.

For the next two weeks, Canadian consumers can get Pixel XL for $100 less when they buy it from the online Google Store. The 5.5-inch smartphone, which normally starts at $1049, is $949 and up.

The offer is valid until 11:59pm PT on June 18 or until supplies last, according to Google.

Despite its issues, the Pixel has been one of MobileSyrup‘s favourite phones since it came out late last year.

Source: Google

Comments

  • FlamesFan89

    I love my Pixel XL. It’s been a great phone so far.

    • thereasoner

      Same here for my Pixel. It’s been flawless and offers features and performance no one else can.

    • Whome

      At a price few can afford.

    • thereasoner

      That goes for all top end flagships though. Atleast Android users are well served by a bevy of very good phones priced in the midrange that even offer flagship like spec’s in some cases.

      Still, for the absolute best cameras, the latest features, best quality builds and in the Pixels case, the best support/fastest updates you’ve got to pay.

    • Warrd0gg

      I am having microphone problems as well as WiFi and Bluetooth connection problems. Sending it back for a replacement but underwhelmed so far. Hope my replacement fares better b/c I really liked the phone.

  • Anonymous

    Dang it.. Bought mine exactly a month ago.

    • dirtyKIMCHI

      Unfortunately, this is Google’s ‘Terms of Sale’ for devices:

      Should Google reduce its price on any Device within 15 days from the date you order it, you must contact Google Store Support within 15 days of the price change to request a refund or credit for the difference between the price you were charged and the reduced price. Please note that this excludes limited-time price reductions, such as special sales events (e.g. Boxing Day) and offers advertised as limited in quantity.

      You could still try and see if they make an exception, but it is not likely.

      Though, this price drop falls under “limited-time price reductions”.

  • samsvoc

    Still overpriced.

    • Arman

      Well too overpriced

  • Hello Moto ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    Pickle XL 2 coming out soon?

  • Lion5

    You get what you pay for. Seems like some of the whiners online expect Google and Samsung to sell flagship devices for cheap. There are other phones for cheap. Do you expect Ferrari to drop their prices because some of you cannot afford it and while online? Give it a rest. I am sick and tired of seeing people cry and moan over the price of iPhones, Galaxies, and Pixels. Nobody is forcing them to buy. There are plenty of low-end devices on the market for these folks.

    • The Finder

      lol ferraris vs. low-end devices. you live in a very polarized world. And why shouldn’t people complain about the prices of phones? Especially when the upgrade cycles are 1 year, maybe 2? Being pro-consumer is necessary, and it stops companies from making the phones even more expensive than they are now. Why would you take the side of giants like Apple, Samsung and Google? Its reasonable to complain about spending $1k per year on a new device. Dismissing any protest of these prices as unnecessary is unreasonable.

    • monkeymo

      Why are you upgrading every year if you are complaining about its price. A flagship phone from 2013 still works decently fine today. If you are the person who needs the best phone every year make some other concessions in other parts of your spending.

    • The Finder

      Those are all reasonable solutions, but what I’m arguing about is the fundamental high cost of flagships today. That the default prices are already very high and increasing too quickly. It needs to be more fair for the customer, especially because phones have shorter-lifecycles than other lifestyle electronics.

      When the iPhone came out in June 2007, it was $500 unlocked, and in September 2017, it will be $1000 unlocked. And Android flagships are on par with that now as well. Yes, there’s lots of innovation in 10 years, but is it worth a 100% increase in cost? Maybe.

      Another problem is that carrier-pricing changes your perception of the actual cost. Most people buy phones on carrier-plans, so they don’t understand that a phone can cost $1000. The most people will spend is $200 or $300 upfront. So the phone feels like it costs that much too. And that’s what they always associate the phone’s value with. When I went unlocked 2 years ago, I had alot of difficulty understanding that and readjusting my expectations.

      So there’s a lot of problems on both sides. I think there needs to be a lot more awareness and clarity given to the customer when it comes to the true pricing of a new device. That would help people readjust their flawed understanding of unlocked phone prices vs. carrier-subsidized phone prices. Most people do not understand that because they haven’t been given the information or a different perspective, outside of the carriers’ perspectives.

    • Lion5

      Nobody is forcing these people to buy what they can’t afford. Their whining is pathetic. If you want something, work for it. Don’t whine and moan hoping companies will undervalue their products just so some cheap bums can buy it. Like I said, there are plenty of products available in all price ranges. End of discussion. SMDH

    • The Finder

      Look man, your mind is made. Your opinions are fixed. There’s no arguing with you or you reconsidering your position. That’s what you believe, and to you there’s no other way to see it. So yes, the discussion is over. Nonetheless, I wish you all the best going forward and I hope you treat people with respect. Take care.

  • Colton Blumhagen

    It’s still a grand for a phone.

