LG G6 Review: The LG flagship you’ve always wanted

Apr 25, 2017

2:19 PM EDT

LG G6

The Pros

  • Beautiful design
  • Good audio quality
  • Excellent wide-angle camera

The Cons

  • Display sometimes unresponsive
  • Battery life middling
  • LG skin somewhat obscures stock Android

The moment the LG G6 hit the market it was already in a heated race, pitting itself squarely against its fierce competitor, the soon-to-launch Samsung Galaxy S8. The phones share a new slim-bezelled lengthy display style and represent the ambitions of two of the largest Android manufacturers, so naturally the scenario is primed for direct comparisons.

This state of affairs is somewhat unfortunate, because in terms of specs and eye-catching design, the G6 may seem like a clear-cut second place winner, when in reality it’s a well-designed premium device that more than stands on its own two feet, and should be considered as such.

Approaching the bezel-less future

LG G6 front view

The LG G6 puts forth a striking design that has a certain amount of shiny swagger without going overboard and becoming gaudy. My model’s slim silver bezels provided a nice counterpoint to the enormous 18:9 aspect ratio display, calling all the more attention to the fact that this is a next-generation mobile device.

If that sounds a little over-the-top to you, you’re not alone. I also initially thought that it was over-reaching to herald a new, larger display as a significant shift in the mobile industry but the fact is — it matters.

LG G6 wall

Sure, we may eventually be looking at a completely different form factor altogether in the future when it comes to ‘mobile devices’ — for example, headsets or flexible devices — but for now, this move to a nearly bezel-less display is a meaningful change and one that consumers will notice far more than something like always-on displays.

We’re getting close to breaching the physical limits of what smartphones currently are, literally. Who knows what will come next?

Looks good, feels great in the hand

LG G6 in hand

Aside from what this new form might mean for the industry at large, I must reiterate that this is a good-looking device. The full-metal back is minimal with a small fingerprint sensor placed well (no need for too much reaching), a symmetrical dual-camera setup and small ‘G6’ brand at the bottom. Covered with a Gorilla Glass 5 back panel, it unfortunately does a thorough job of collecting grease and fingerprints, but that’s not much different from most other permanently grimy premium devices on the market.

As an added bonus, the device is IP68-rated, meaning it should withstand submersion in liquid up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

At 71.9mm across, it’s less wide than LG’s 78.1mm recent premium device the LG V20 by far, making it much less awkward in the hand. It also has a smaller width than its predecessor, the LG G5, at 73.9mm. Even with my miniature digits I can easily reach across the screen with one hand — and that’s while operating a device that’s providing me with a 5.7-inch display, unlike the 5.3-inch G5. The LG V20 shares that 5.7-inch display size, but is vastly more difficult to handle.

Of course, it’s not easy to reach all of the screen because of its extra length, but that hasn’t amounted to any strong level of frustration, since it’s easier to move your phone up and down in your hand than it is to try and reach across it.

A sudden (r)evolution

Naturally, as the Samsung Galaxy S8 is the only phone on the North American market that also features an extra-long, nearly bezel-less display, a comparison of the two phones is an all-but requisite part of this review.

From a design perspective, the S8 is shockingly elegant, like a jet black panther. It’s longer than the G6 and slimmer. It’s curves are seductive. But having played with the S8 quite a bit, I always feel more comfortable with the G6 back in my hand. Its hard edges prevent that lack of physical boundaries that frustrate me with Samsung Edge devices.

The matte metal edges of the G6 provide a stronger feeling grip and provide less opportunity for accidental awakenings and mis-clicks. The look is decidedly less futuristic than an S8, but pair it up against any other current high-end device and its appearance generally outshines the other.

One phone in particular that it outshines is its predecessor. 

It’s almost ridiculous how much better it looks than the LG G5, as if there were five years between the devices, not one.

Of course, perhaps that’s not saying much. The LG G5 is somewhat of a running joke in the mobile tech community, known for being a failed attempt at modularity and a sales debacle that placed LG significantly behind as a top-tier Android competitor. But that story does make the LG G6 in some way more impressive — the G6 is a comeback phone that has (at least in my view) stuck the landing.

Beautiful display, but not perfect

The phone’s main selling point, its display, is more or less the visual treat that LG promised it would be. Tone down the company’s hype machine by several degrees and one can still confidently say that it is extremely visually satisfying to see more content at once and to view videos that can stretch out to full capacity. For those of you with glasses, it’s almost akin to wearing contact lenses, or at least much larger frames. All of a sudden you can see more, and for a moment in time it sparks a fresh curiousity for the things you’re viewing.

Some apps, of course, are not yet optimized for this new aspect ratio — but many more are, and those that aren’t can be adjusted using a button that pops up on the bottom right-hand corner where one can choose 16:9, 16.7:9 or 18:9. This generally works well, though there is a chance that some parts of the app may be cut off. Even without a perfect fit, I didn’t personally find the resulting black bars visually irritating.

Another thing I loved about the G6’s aspect ratio was taking advantage of its split-screen feature (a take on Nougat’s split-screen multitasking mode), which snaps two apps into perfect squares on the screen. Usually, I don’t care for squinting at confusing multi-screen setups, but no squinting was needed in this case and the setup didn’t feel restrictive, just useful. Particularly when I wanted to keep an eye on the route I’m travelling in Google Maps while also checking emails or browsing music.

The display did, however, give rise to some persistent gripes on my part. The IPS LCD screen is vibrant indoors, but outdoors can be quite dim — as with many previous LG handsets I’ve tried. Even at its brightest setting, the display is decidedly muted, which is clear to see in our outdoor images.

It should also be noted that while the phone’s colours are beautiful and, according to LG, exceedingly accurate — they’ll likely look a little limp next to devices like the S8 or Google Pixel, which have Super AMOLED and AMOLED displays respectively. The colours on those devices appear more warm in tone, which is likely to be more appealing to buyers if they were shown a comparison. In reality, the G6’s display is no less gorgeous, just a little different in appearance.

My main issue with the display, though, was touch responsiveness. During my time with the device, I often ran into an issue wherein some parts of the screen wouldn’t responding to my touch right away or accurately. The problem went away without having to initiate a hard reboot, but it was still unpleasant.

Additionally, the phone doesn’t feature a raise-to-wake function, so tapping on the glass is the best way to wake it up. Unfortunately, that didn’t always work, leaving me drumming increasingly harder on the glass — no doubt looking mildly deranged. Frequently, I found I had to pick the phone up from my desk and tap the fingerprint sensor to get around the laggy tap-to-wake feature.

High-quality audio experience

LG G6 headphone jackBut that minor detraction wasn’t enough to keep from delighting in many other elements of the phone. For instance, the LG G6’s audio quality (at least through high quality wired earbuds) feels just as robust V20’s, a device built for its multi-media prowess — though it should be noted that the phone doesn’t feature a quad digital-to-analog converter (DAC) in its North American version.

It provides 32-bit/192kHz audio, and while that may not be technically on par with the V20, I found the sound is rich and deep, with no tinny highs.

Even when playing audio through the single external bottom-firing speaker there’s little tinniness. At one point during my testing, I played Rihanna’s classic old school banger Shut Up and Drive at an outdoor patio in downtown Toronto and not only were my friends able to clearly hear the song, the speakers provided a fully enjoyable experience with sound loud and clear enough to be coming out of speakers several times that size.

Gaining bonus marks, the sound quality for calls (sans headphones) is also good, something many Android devices fail to achieve.

Wide-angle hot snaps

LG G6 rearThe camera package, an element that I’ve found comes up short in the previous LG devices (at least when it comes to auto-shooting), is considerably improved from its predecessors. The phone features a dual 13-megapixel camera setup with dual LED flash.

One has a f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilization (OIS) and phase detection autofocus, while the other has a f/2.4 aperture sans autofocus. Together, the cameras are capable of creating wide-angle images, like the LG V20 and G5.

Comparatively, the V20 and G5 have 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual camera setups, with the former featuring a f/1.8 aperture and the latter featuring a f/2.4 aperture. Both setups also boasted laser autofocus, OIS and LED flashes.

The significantly different new technical specifications of the setup alone could be what makes the camera package so much better, but tweaks to the underlying image processing software may also play a part. In any case, the LG G6 offers up photos with the clarity, definition and vibrancy that I did not see in the V20 or G5. In one example shown below, an indoor snap shows the blue sky and buildings outside the window in an impressive level of detail. With the LG V20 and G5, the sky is blown out and the buildings fade into its brightness.

Along with that, however, comes a sometimes overly high level of warmth — something I like, but not all shooters might appreciate. Popping into manual and re-configuring settings is a simple way to address that if need be, however.

Though I don’t use the selfie camera too often, I will note that the front-facing 5-megapixel shooter with a f/2.2 aperture was certainly not the best I’ve experienced, with resulting photos lacking definition and colour saturation.

Fast and responsive performance

LG G6 USB-CAs for performance, though the LG G6 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, not the Galaxy S8’s powerful AR/VR-ready Snapdragon 835, I found the SoC more than adequate enough to handle my usage — minimal gaming, high amounts of audio and video streaming.

Backed up 4GB of RAM, performance was zippy, responsive and during the entirety of my about week and a half with the device only one app crashed. While this may not sound too impressive, I think it’s important to note that app crashes were quite frequent with the LG V20 and its Snapdragon 820 chipset. The 821 and its implementation in the G6 is a vast improvement on that recent North American flagship. It was a well-oiled machine that could withstand heavy use — precisely the kind of experience you want from a top-tier phone.

Another bonus: the device supports all major LTE bands in Canada, including Band 66, allowing Freedom Mobile customers to get 4G speeds with the device.

LG G6 buttons

Battery performance, as with the LG V20 and many other flagships, is nothing to write home about. With my usage (one or two calls, several hours of data and Wi-Fi audio and video streaming and picture browsing) the phone tended to tap out around 9pm. This is not unusual for a flagship and was not a major inconvenience but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t always want more battery life. On the upside, the phone generally kept well under the 40 degree mark, even when charging — always a positive thing in this post-Note 7 world.

Finally, arriving at user interface, LG hasn’t made any drastic changes in the experience from the LG V20. The skin still requires you download the app drawer option and doesn’t allow for Google Now on a swipe to the right from the home screen, instead providing the less-useful LG equivalent ‘Smart Bulletin.’ It’s not a deal-breaker in any way, but the company could improve by paring down the skin’s modifications in its next device.

A competitive threat

Even taking into account the UI and the device’s mild display issues, though -- the benefits of the fast, capable and beautiful flagship far outweigh the downsides. From a product perspective, it appears LG has achieved what it set to do. It may not have done it at the right time -- having this sort of device on the market during the Note 7’s demise rather than the V20 would no doubt have been a sales boon, and debuting it alongside Samsung’s flashy S8 with all its name recognition is perhaps asking for defeat -- but regardless it has created something of which it should be proud.

The LG G6 is a great premium tier smartphone. It has a striking design, snappy internals and stellar camera and audio experiences. One can only hope it will receive some modicum of the attention the S8 receives.

Photography by Patrick O'Rourke

"The LG G6 is an outstanding premium tier smartphone."                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           9/10

  • southerndinner

    Solid review for a fairly lackluster device

    • Omar

      I’ve read and watched almost a dozen reviews for this device, and not one said it was lacklustre. Besides the processor, which isn’t that big of an issue (IMO), LG made a top of the line phone.

    • Victor Creed

      Couldnt agree more. This is a very solid device. Definitely LG’s bet to date.

    • southerndinner

      In a bubble, they absolutely did make a great phone. It’s better in every way than the G5 or pixel right now imo. However, a newer Android phone came out with some features, not just the camera, that are much better for some users. For the average smartphone user who can trade in a phone and get $300 off the price then I think the G6 is a great buy.

      Personally I like the best of the best when I can get it and not having fast wireless charging, having an ugly front bezel and only 32GB base storage aren’t acceptable to me when something else exists that has superior traits

    • Omar

      Yeah just to clarify on my part I was talking about the phone itself, not the price compared to say the S8 which are very close. When compared the S8 is the better deal since you get a better screen and SoC. But there will always be something better, so I try to look at more than just specs.

    • Ronald

      Better screen and SOC doesn’t make it a better phone, you got to look at the whole package. In my opinion overall the G6 is a better smartphone

    • TP

      Doesn’t make G6 a lackluster device, just because you prefer some other regardless of price.
      Sure, you may like Ferrari, does that make anything cheaper than Ferrari lackluster car?

    • p_lindsay

      Let me guess, you buy Apple or Samsung every time?

    • Hamid

      the GS8 is better on paper and to look at but the G6’s conservatism (no edges, no bixby, no iris or face scanner) is a strength for some like myself

    • southerndinner

      No iris scanner is a positive on what grounds?

    • TP

      less parts = less likely for breakdown/malfunction/explosion.
      Why do we need iris scanner at all? It’s not even as convenient as fingerprint scanning. You need certain angle with certain amount of lighting for it to scan and work.

    • southerndinner

      It’s significantly more secure than fingerprint. I use it for secure folder on my S8 and it works anytime my phone is pointed anywhere near my face, not nearly as difficult as you’re suggesting.

    • TP

      Do you really need another level of security that’s significantly more secure than fingerprint? I find fingerprint is secure enough, and a lot of articles support my belief. I did not have a lot of time testing iris scanner on S8, but on N7, it didn’t quite work well on a bright sunny day, or in positions where I would just be in bed or sofa and phone away from my face. Fingerprint always works because I have the phone in my hand anyway.

    • southerndinner

      That was exceptionally​ rational. I agree on all points.

    • TP

      From a flagship model point of view, Galaxy S phones are the ideal models..I just hope they don’t overload this time. LG G seems to have been confusing, showcase things we don’t really need, but I really hope G6 is the return to what it should be. This way consumers remain the true winner.

    • downhilldude

      Besides, the argument against iris scanning, that you have to tilt the phone, is only true for some. Some of us hold the phone so that iris scanning works just fine without having to move the phone. And really, who can use their finger print scanner without moving their fingers or, in many cases, their other hand? Trading one movement for another. Bogus argument, without considering it’s simply a personal preference. Either way, iris scanning IS the most secure biometric currently available.

    • Allyouranusarebelongtous

      Ahh, the old – “Power car Windows just mean it will break down more in the future”, argument used by old people the world over in the 90’s. I will say, at least you can break something that’s there…but to never have the chance to use a feature? Well, it’s better to have loved and lost, than to have never loved at all.

      Also, “reliability undone by complexity” is a hilarious argument to be made when comparing two phones. Lacks a certain…logical consistency…

    • TP

      No thanks, I saw N7 blew up and burned cars when Samsung put too many stuff in it. I would rather not have such feature that is not needed, than having it in the sake of risk to burn.
      Power windows still do fail from time to time, from cars to cars, and it contributes to reliability score. Fact is fact. If you don’t find logical consistency in the root cause for N7 explosion, I don’t know what else I should bring up.

    • Allyouranusarebelongtous

      Not an argument. Also you are not playing with all the information about the batteries failure mode.

    • TP

      You seem to avoid facts that you want to avoid.
      Note 7 blew up because it tried to put too much stuff in a small body. Plain and simple. I’m suggesting to review and carefully pick up what the user actually wants to use, not what the company wants to show off. S8 is a masterpiece of technology, I’m just wondering if all those features are actually needed.

  • andy c

    Going to hijack this discussion….

    I can get the g6 through my company’s epp for zero dollars on a 2 year, the s8 would be $280. 7plus $250

    Is the s8 $280 better then the g6?

    Currently use a 6 plus (previous phones s6, nexus 4)

    • Omar

      I doubt it. The S8 is a slightly better phone, but $280 better than the G6? Keep in mind they’re only priced $50 apart outright from some carriers in Canada. Either way you can’t go wrong, both are excellent phones. I’m very slightly biased towards LG, it’s an underdog thing. Plus personally I would go for the G6 and use that $280 on something else I want.

    • David Martrano

      With Verizon the g6 is 672.00. The s8 is 720.00 that’s 50 dollars more not 280.00. So for me it’s the s8. The 835 processor & infinity display, that’s all folks!

    • Victor Creed

      I’d consider Samsung but their software is garbage and their timeline to update is equally as bad. Look at some speed tests on YouTube you’ll see the G6 holds its own against the 835 S8 which is to say either Lg really optimized (which I doubt) or LagWiz.

      I’d say it’s the latter.

      Mr. Mobile even points out how lackluster the Samsung software is in his S8 review.

      Had an S7, loved the hardware, software killed it for me.

    • p_lindsay

      I’d say the S8 isn’t even $1 better than the G6. The Snapdragon 835 would be nice but touch wiz will ruin any advantage it has in a year.

    • southerndinner

      Depends if nice headphones, a better design with gorilla a glass on a both the front and back, 64 GB of (faster memory), faster wireless charging, a better + bigger screen, potentially better battery life, and a newer processor are worth it for you.

      The G6 is a nice phone on its own merits but aside from the wide angle lens, it doesn’t really have anything over the S8. The above points are objectively better on the S8 but subjectively speaking, some people might prefer the UI on the S8 over G6 or vice versa.

    • andy c

      The phone would be in case (2 young kids) I actually prefer the metal back iPhone over wireless charging

    • TP

      anything with a curved screen can’t be a better design. It may LOOK better to some, but a product design also includes usability and ergonomics. Curved screen (at least in the form of ‘edge’ screen) does not have any single advantage over a well-made flat screen in those aspects.
      I would say edge screen is there for Samsung to show off their advanced technology, and to make their flagship phones stand out.
      You say G6 doesn’t have anything over the S8, but I would say S8 doesn’t have anything over G6 to justify the price difference from practicality point of view.

  • Omar

    Just a heads up to anybody interested, Freedom Mobile is selling the G6 outright for $839 on sale right now.

    • David Martrano

      As far as I’m concerned the g6, U Ultra and both s8’s will offer very poor battery life. When OEM’S start offering larger batteries I will consider purchasing. Until then I don’t want to hang around a plug all day! These phones offer much power and none have enough battery to suffice! Yikes!

    • Allyouranusarebelongtous

      Bigger batteries aren’t quite as important when a few minutes on a QC charger will boost you up substantially. I’m not suggesting it mitigates the core issue, however I’d rather a smaller phone at this stage with QC capability, then battery for days with a chunkier phone. It’s a trade off and frankly both are reasonable use cases. You can’t make a phone smaller after you buy it, but you can QC it. no brainer for me. Coming from an iphone, I’ve been rather pleased with the battery life. But I can see scenarios where people might not be as happy with it. I do use power management, which seems to work well (though not as well as Samsung’s hilarious battery estimator).

  • I won’t own a gimmicky curved edge screen, and returned my second edge. It drove me crazy. Camera may be marginally better on the s8 but Bixby is renamed svoice with a hacked version of firefly, AKG headphones are rebranded Samsung buds, Samsung experience is renamed lagwiz, amoled is better than the ips for sure but the edges make it moot and living in a case a phone is only as pretty as the case. Shipping with display set at 1080p just seems slimy for the less tech savvy and why does it even exist but as a poor excuse for a small battery. I see over and over of the Samsung fanboys giving passes and gobbling up every bit of their BS excuses from the Sammy hype machine. I don’t hate Sammy but for a cool grand they’re definitely getting no free passes on bs excuses. Fingerprint sensor? I just love how people say iris scanner and face detection are good enough? Not for me lol. Wanna rock it without a case? Lookup cost to replace the screen, and you’ll change your mind. Screen reflection and distortion on the edges drive me crazy and there’s no longer a choice. I don’t hate Samsung, but I’m going to call BS where it’s deserved, especially at this price. It looks awful pretty I must admit with the screen off but after that, I don’t have much love other than the 835 and there’s plenty more of those coming. I hope the note 8 changes my opinion honestly. For a thousand bucks? There’s no excuses or free passes here. Sammy! YOU SHALL NOT PASS!!

  • TP

    Just a question to the author: I think I saw the same sentence in V20 review, but it looks like you just don’t like LG skin in general at all. What’s your preferred custom UI other than stock Android? I am asking because I hate stock Android UI (too simple and much less convenient features) and LG’s is definitely one of the better customized UIs. If you want Google Now by swiping, a few taps and you can download Google Now launcher. Can you have knock-on or rearrange navigation buttons on stock Android? I doubt it.

    • cantbanthisguy

      I’ve went from lag-wiz (Note 2 back in the day) to stock (Nexus 6, Great Phone!!!) ) to LG UX (Best so far) and I’ve found I like the lg experience the most. It’s very light and responsive like the stock version, and it’s nice to have the overscreen button that gives you quick access to contacts, calculator, calender and such no matter what app is running at the time.

      Like a bunch of us have said before, Rose, if you want GNow on swipe, dl the launcher. Very easy solution right there. Use Android’s customizability instead of complaining about it. But I prefer the double tap screen option and either holding the home button or hitting the “G” icon to get to Now, which I find much easier than getting back to the home screen and then swiping left…

    • Smanny

      The LG ui can easily be changed. If you want to bring back the the list of apps, then just enable it in the settings, or download another launcher.

    • Rose

      I guess it’s just a preference! I’m very much a fan of the minimal. I like things to be pared down and simple. Too many options with little functional benefit seem pointless to me. I’d prefer my device to come ready for me to easily activate and enjoy, which means the closer integration to Google services the better. But, honestly, LG’s skin (and Samsung’s skin) aren’t deal-breakers for me, far from it. I note these things just because they’re my preference and also because it’s a good point of reference from which to speak about UI. Stock Android is the constant, and it’s interesting to see where these OEMs vary from that form. Hope this helps communicate where I’m coming from. Cheers!

  • Ipse

    Good article Rose (and I don’t say this very often) and it certainly gives people a good idea what kind of alternative the G6 presents.
    As a GS7 edge owner I echo the comments below about the frustration generated by the screen edges inadvertent touches….so maybe G6 is the answer. I’m not sold on the camera though.
    Note 8 anyone?

    • Rev0lver

      I have the G5 and the​ wide angle lens is very useful.

      I was recently on vacation and visited a bunch of tourist traps. It was very useful for getting good pics when you don’t have a lot of room.

  • Hamid

    Hey Rose, can you be more specific about battery life? What kind of screen on time do you (and others reading) get? I’ve been getting around 3.5 hours with the always-on display, location, google sync and unnecessary antennas off while others online are reporting around 4.5-6 hours with all those features on. I don’t know if it’s a battery fault of the Canadian variant or the way it interacts with Canadian signal (I’m in Toronto on Koodo). I’ve done a couple resets too but it still sucks and this is after that battery drainage fix update.Thanks!

    • Victor Creed

      I’m using a Rogers G6 on Koodo. Something is off with standby drain in the current software. You can fix this by using ForceDoze. You’ll need a computer with adb installed though to make it work. You could also try Greenify. I get 4-5 hours SoT since I’ve been using ForceDoze

    • Hamid

      Are you sure the drain is attributed to the current software and not a faulty battery? I called LG and they said they could replace the battery but then I’d have to be without it for a week. I’ll try your suggestion first though to avoid having to ship my phone away, thanks!

    • Victor Creed

      Yep. I use forcedoze and my standby drain is gone

    • Rose

      For sure! Apologies for tardy response. I’m getting significantly more than that (generally around 5 hours of screen on time, it seems), but it’s difficult to compare as our usage may be very different in type. Feel free to get in touch with me through Twitter or the like if you can’t get this fixed!

  • kaostheory

    Speed wise 821 is fine, but not having 5g, bt5, and worse power consumption, makes this phone a non starter. Even though 5g is a year or two away, I’m keeping my phones longer(still using my Z3). With Sony dropping features to compete with Samsung, there’s no full featured phones, and nothing on the horizon.

  • sardanapal

    Sorry but not another LG phone. I went through three LG G5s, all suffered from horrible quality issues, first one bricked after 10 days , second and third had constant dropped calls/call quality issues, GPS lost all the time, camera quality is poor, etc. Phones were repaired twice and still not working well. Switched to Samsung S8 and can not be happier.

    • Ronald

      After the Note 7 fiasco, horrible customer service I am done with Samsung. Loved the Nexus 5 and the LG V20..G6 here I come

    • sardanapal

      I hope you will be luckier with LG then I was. My Nexus 5 (which I loved) died after one year and two months of ownership. Of course Google refused to fix it for free and repair shop asked for $250.

    • Beautiful Blessings

      The Nexus 5…? A poor choice, alas; my iPhone 5 is still going strong after 4 years of ownership, during which time Apple replaced the battery FREE OF CHARGE because it had not performed to standard.
      Cursed be he who trifles with trash, by Allan.

  • Brad Fortin

    “The LG G5 is somewhat of a running joke in the mobile tech community, known for being a failed attempt at modularity and a sales debacle that placed LG significantly behind as a top-tier Android competitor.”

    It doesn’t help that reviews, like MobileSyrup’s, placed so much emphasis on the modularity, going on for several paragraphs about its “significant amount of potential” and how “this feature could spur a shift in the mobile industry”. I find the tech community hyped it up more than LG did.

    • Beautiful Blessings

      T’was ever thus…

    • RagnarokNCC

      I felt like it really needed refinement, but the G5 was a genius piece of engineering and I wish they had pursued the ideas it presented further.

    • Brad Fortin

      I think it could’ve been more successful if the mods (“Friends”) didn’t attach to the battery, and if they were somehow compatible with protective cases.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    S8 definitely looks more modern and I think LG will have trouble competing on that basis alone.

    Market has definitely splintered into 3 categories. 1 Samsung. 2 Apple. 3. Value phones ($100-200 Motorolas, Samsungs, ASUS etc). LG has it’s work cut out for it.

  • For the first time in a very long time, LG is chasing practicality. With the LG G6 it has achieved most of it.

  • TP

    My quote is from Samsung’s explanation too: ‘…there wasn’t enough room between the heat-sealed protective pouch around the battery and its internals….’ There wasn’t ENOUGH ROOM. Plain and simple.

    • Allyouranusarebelongtous

      That’s still not quite a correct explanation. There is never room between the outer and inner pouch. Part of the issue was the insulator not being large enough to cover the corner of the battery internals when fit into the inside, the insulator wasn’t quite long enough and when the corner got bunched up, the short insulator allowed contact which in time caused these issues. It’s not that there wasn’t room in the phone, it’s saying there the battery internals were tight and malformed. Again, this doesn’t help your argument about “too much stuff” in the phone.

    • TP

      However you put it, it is very simple. There was not enough room to put the huge battery, pen, retina scanner, fingerprint sensor, Samsung pay, curved screen, water/dust proof sealing, fastest processor and memory, microSD slot, SIM slot, antenna, all other cool stuff into that one tiny box. Somewhere they made a compromise and that was the battery. Samsung knows it, all analysts and tech guys know it.

  • Pingback: LG G6 Review – Happycall Communications Blog()