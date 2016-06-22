Reviews
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus 3 review: Best $500 smartphone available in Canada

Jun 22, 2016

2:34 PM EDT

63 comments

After a slew of leaks leading up to a launch in virtual reality, the OnePlus 3 is finally available in Canada. Is it everything OnePlus and co-founder Carl Pei promised?

Well, you know what they say about third attempts.

Specs

  • Oxygen OS based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 2.2 GHz Quad-core CPU and Adreno 530 GPU
  • 5.5-inch AMOLED 1080p (1920×1080) display, 401 ppi, Gorilla Glass 4
  • 6GB RAM
  • Anodized Aluminum
  • 64GB internal storage (no MicroSD slot, unfortunately)
  • 16MP rear camera ƒ/2.0 aperture, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)
  • 720p HD video (60 fps), 4K video (30 fps), Slow Motion video
  • 8MP front-facing camera, ƒ/1.4 aperture
  • Fingerprint reader, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Hall Effect, Electronic Compass,Proximity
  • 3000 mAh non-removable battery
  • 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35mm, 158g
  • USB Type C, 3.5mm audio jack, Nano SIM, NFC, dual SIM
  • Colour options: Graphite or Soft Gold
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • GSM (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
  • WCDMA: Bands 1/2/4/5/8
  • FDD-LTE: Bands 1/2/4/5/7/8/12/17
  • CDMA EVDO: BC0
  • 4G LTE Cat6

Third time’s the charm

At first glance, the OnePlus 3 (OP3) appears unremarkable. Viewing it from the front, it’s easy to mistake the OnePlus 3 for an iPhone or alternatively, thanks to the shape of its front-facing fingerprint scanner, a Samsung smartphone. Were it not for the OnePlus logo etched onto its back, the OnePlus 3 could also pass for a HTC One M9 when viewed from behind.

All of that’s not to say the OnePlus 3 is an unattractive phone, merely that it doesn’t do anything daring in terms of its design language. That said, it is in the details that the OnePlus 3 distinguishes itself in terms of hardware, and as we’ll see later, software as well.

oneplus3-555

Unoriginal industrial design not withstanding, the OnePlus 3 is well-built device. Its smooth, all-metal unibody case feels comfortable to hold, and the etched OnePlus logo I mentioned earlier adds a delightful tactile surprise when you run a finger along its back surface.

Likewise, while some may bemoan the noticeable camera bump on the OnePlus 3’s back, I think it’s a design necessity that adds much needed visual interest to what is an otherwise monotone exterior.

Moreover, despite measuring in at 7.4mm at its thickest point, 0.3mm thicker than the iPhone 6s, the OnePlus 3 feels hefty. Its metal buttons likewise are great. They have just the right amount of give-and-take, and there’s a satisfying click when you press on them.

Overall, build quality is on-par with the current crop of best-in-class flagship smartphones like the iPhone 6s, Samsung Galaxy S7 and HTC 10, and this is a phone that is costs a fraction of the price of those devices.

oneplus3-6

I should also mention the slip-on cases OnePlus has released alongside its newest phone. In the time I’ve had the device I’ve mostly kept my OnePlus 3 in one, which says more about the quality of the cases than the phone itself; they’re great, especially for the price.

Without adding noticeably to the thickness of the OnePlus 3, they change up the feel of the device and provide it with an extra bit of protection. I’m particularly fond of the sandstone one — it adds a nice tactile feel to the back of an otherwise smooth phone. If you plan to purchase the OnePlus 3 and one of the available slip cases appeals to you, then make sure to grab it.

oneplus3-5

High-end hardware

OnePlus came onto the smartphone scene in 2013 promising a top-of-the-line flagship smartphone at a reasonable price. While the company has mostly delivered on that promise over the past two years, in terms of internals the OnePlus 3 is a clear step above its predecessors.

It starts with the OP3’s combination of Snapdragon 820 processor and whopping 6GB of RAM. While I’ve read articles that claim the smartphone has issues properly managing its RAM, in my admittedly still too short time with the smartphone, the OnePlus 3 was incredibly responsive.

Launching new apps and switching between already running ones, I was consistently surprised by how fast the OnePlus 3 kept things humming along. It will be interesting to revisit this smartphone in six months time to see how it performs then, but in the meantime, it is one of the most responsive phones I’ve had the pleasure of using. Performance was similarly stellar when it came to the OP3’s fingerprint sensor.

oneplus3-111

Moreover, with 64GB of internal storage on the one and only model available to Canadians, there’s ample space here for all of one’s apps, music and photos, even without a microSD card. Good thing too because there’s no option here to add additional storage via a microSD card; the OnePlus 3’s SIM tray is designed to hold two nano SIM cards instead.

However, with a more than reasonable amount of internal storage, and online cloud options like Dropbox and Google Photos available to anyone who buys this phone, I don’t think most people who end up owning this phone will miss the fact they can’t add even more space to it. What’s more, while a dual SIM support is a feature that’s less useful in Canada than in other countries, with the addition of a Roam Mobility SIM or temporary T-Mobile SIM, the OnePlus 3 can be a great a roaming device for trips to the U.S. and the rest of the world.

Where the OnePlus 3 does make a compromise is in display choice. For its 2016 flagship, OnePlus decided against including a QHD display, instead opting for a more standard 1080p display. I think most people won’t mind OnePlus’ decision here. I certainly haven’t in my time with the device. Virtual reality aside, a full HD screen is perfectly suited for the majority of smartphone use cases. Moreover, it’s fair to say a QHD display would have negatively impacted battery life performance.

onplus3-777

Resolution aside, the screen OnePlus sourced for the OP3 is excellent. While colours were too saturated for my liking, text and icons were sharp thanks to a 401 ppi pixel density. The display can also get exceptionally bright when turned to its highest brightness setting, making the display legible even when outside.

Another compromise comes in the form of a slightly smaller battery than its predecessor, 3,000mAh compared to 3,300mAh, but with Android Marshmallow’s battery life enhancements in tow, the difference is a wash. On most days I was routinely able to get a full day of moderate use out of the battery, and if I forgot to charge the phone at night, the OnePlus 3 usually had enough to get through the morning.

With the included charger, which makes use of the company’s own Dash Charge quick charging technology, the OnePlus 3 can also top itself up quickly. According to OnePlus, Dash Charge will replenish the OnePlus 3’s battery to 60 percent in just 30 minutes. In practice, I found the technology wasn’t quite that efficient, but it was still fast.

oneplus3-444

Last but not least, the OnePlus 3, unlike its predecessor, features a NFC chip (huzzah, I know). So while Android Pay may never come to Canada, you’ll at least be able to use the phone to complete mobile payments as long as your bank’s Android app supports the functionality.

Lacklustre camera performance

When it comes to specifications, the OP3’s photographic kit has the makings of an excellent mobile shooter. Now equipped with an industry standard Sony sensor , the OP3’s back-facing camera also includes optical image stabilization (OIS) and PDAF autofocus. It’s a capable camera that can focus in quickly on subjects, and there’s very little delay when launching the camera app and snapping a photo.

Like the OP2, the OP3 also includes both a manual capture mode and RAW image support, as well as a fast HDR mode that produces excellent results.

Still, even with what should be a smartphone great camera, I was a bit disappointed by the photos I took with the OnePlus 3. I suspect a lot of that has to do with just how great the competition has been in 2016.

Whether it has been HTC, Samsung, Apple or even Google via Huawei, the past year-and-a-half has produced a variety of great mobile shooters. In light of cameras on smartphones like the HTC 10 and Samsung Galaxy S7, the OnePlus 3 produces serviceable photos. It doesn’t excel in any one area like those two devices. For instance, low light performance is one particular area it falls behind when compared to both the S7 and HTC 10.

Uncluttered software

Camera aside, the OnePlus 3 is a compelling hardware package, but this is 2016 and excellent hardware can only differentiate a phone so much.

Thankfully, the OnePlus 3 comes with an excellent software compliment.


 Oxygen OS2

Included with every OP3 is the latest version of OxygenOS. Essentially a very lightly skinned version of stock Android, OxygenOS is an absolute pleasure to use. It’s full of small but smart enhancements that hone 6.0.1’s already excellent existing set of features and functionality to a fine edge. Notable additions include a night mode, an inverse colour mode and a feature called the Shelf, which is a page to the left of the home screen that shows the current temperature, a list of recently used apps and a space for writing down memos and reminders.

The greatest strength of OnePlus’ software is the degree to which it lets the user customize their overall experience. For instance, when you first take the OnePlus 3 out of its box, its fingerprint sensor is set to double as the OS’s home button, while a pair of capacitive touch buttons act as its back and recent buttons. If you don’t like this setup, you don’t have to use it. During my time of using the device, instead of getting used to the capacitive touch buttons, I opted to use the standard set software buttons found on stock Android. Former Samsung users can even reverse the placement of the back and recent buttons to match their old phone.

Oxygen OS1

It is these type of customization options that typify the experience of using Oxygen OS. Using the three position alert slider located on the side of the phone, a feature every future Android phone should adopt, users can set exactly what classifies as a priority alert. Similarly, the user can also set what colour is displayed by the notification LED when an alert comes in. There’s even the option to turn on or off the ambient display.

Likewise excellent is the OnePlus launcher. Normally one of the first things I do when I get a new Android smartphone is download and install Nova Launcher. I didn’t have to do that with the OnePlus; its launcher has a lot of the functionality found in other custom launchers, including the option to install custom icon packs, adjust the size of said icons and alter the appearance of the Google Search bar.

With all that said, the best part of the entire OnePlus 3 software experience is that you don’t have to use any of these features. Users that don’t find the Shelf useful can turn it off, and for those who find the colour LED and ambient display distracting, they too can be turned off. When it comes to software, the OnePlus 3 is what you make of it.

Top $500 smartphone in Canada

oneplus3-2

We’re at the end of this review and I haven’t even touched upon the biggest difference between the OnePlus 3 and its predecessors. Buying a OnePlus device in the past meant contending with the company’s often infuriating invite system. That’s no longer the case. Starting with the OnePlus 3 and extending to all of the company’s future devices, consumers, both in Canada and wherever else OnePlus ships its products to, can buy the OnePlus 3 without an invite. It’s a significant change that addresses the OnePlus 2’s biggest shortcoming — lack of availability.

When it comes to the device itself, the OnePlus 3 is not the no compromise affair OnePlus has built its entire brand around. However, it’s still an excellent phone, especially at the less than $600 it comes out after tax. There are better phones out there, to be sure, but for most part they’re only marginally better in a few select areas and they cost a lot more money.

This is the easiest OnePlus device to recommended. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, then give it consideration.

Pros

  • Great price tag
  • 6GB of RAM for multitasking (which is overkill, but still great)
  • Significant step above the OnePlus 2 in terms of design
  • Invite system is gone

Cons

  • Android OS updates could be slightly delayed
  • Some may find the display lacklustre
  • Camera performance is average

Related Articles

News

Oct 12, 2017

1:46 PM EDT

Microsoft Edge for Android beta is now available through Google Play Store

News

Sep 12, 2017

11:59 AM EDT

OnePlus may launch a special edition OnePlus 5

News

Oct 11, 2017

12:38 PM EDT

Some Google Home Mini units recording everything they hear [Update: Google permanently removes al...

Resources

Sep 25, 2017

7:08 PM EDT

OnePlus offering free pair of headphones to Canadian consumers who buy the OnePlus 5

Comments

  • Tony Chau

    Thanks for the review. I had the original OPO one for about 2 years. It’s still rocking and I’ve enjoyed using it for that time. The only thing about it I was having trouble with was its size. Having a 5.5″ screen is great but running and cycling with it became a hassle, especially running long distances with it. I was used to a small Nexus 4 with its 4.7″ screen. I tried the OnePlus X with its 5.0″ screen but missed the NFC that it offered and didn’t like the Oxygen OS vs Cyangenmod and sent it back. I’m now using an old Nexus 5 with its 5.0″ screen and am happy with it with the OPO being a backup phone.

    I’d love to see an updated 5.0″ from OnePlus but it looks like they’re sticking with the 5.5″ format as their flagship and not doing another 5.0″ screen. Too bad.

  • Ipse

    Looks like the memory management is screwed up and the phone doesn’t actually benefit in any way from the 6GB of RAM- quite the opposite. A hack is already available and the benchmarks put OnePlus3 on par with the S7 (SD820) after application.

    Too bad the camera is a letdown and the screen is awful for VR, otherwise a good example that a high-specs phone does not have to cost an arm and a leg.
    I guess it’s good news for all BYOP-ers – but as history teaches us, that will NOT result in lower monthly rates from the Big3 scrooges.

    • Malek

      People buying the oneplus 3 care about one thing and that’s flashing roms nothing else. If this phone was 400 in canada then it’s worth it but at 600 with customs included that’s fairly steep for what you get.

    • Chris Box

      This shoulds like a really bias response to a phone you have never touched or used. Firstly there are no customs and secondly why do you find it steep for what you get on the price? Did you forget the weak CAD is an effect for most, if not all eletronic devices these days?

    • Omar

      As of right now, the exchange rate is 1.28 so 399 USD is 509 CAD, the pricing is actually really close considering the exchange rate. The CAD pricing shouldn’t be blamed on OnePlus lol they still have to push a profit at the end of the day and selling phones for lower than the value of the dollar isn’t a realistic expectation – or at least shouldn’t be.

    • Arman

      I understand that its the Canadian dollar to blame but they could have reduced the prices for Canada if they wanted to. You can buy an S7 on Kijiji for $650 so far $50 more I will take S7 any day. I got the OP3 on Friday and sold it because at almost $600 its too much

    • Malek

      Go to the oneplus forums and check what the Canadian buyers are saying about customs. You actually DO have topay customs during the check out process. It’s 60 bucks extra I’m not making this up. Dollar is weak not much we can do.

    • Chris Box

      They charge for tax based on the province. There is no customs. I bought the phone myself so I am aware of what I got charged.

    • Yes that’s correct. You’ll be charged according to your sales tax rate is in the province you reside. No brokerage.

    • cycleguy55

      Don’t confuse brokerage fees and taxes with duty – the first two are often charged even for duty-free items. BTW, if you know what you’re doing you can clear shipments yourself and avoid brokerage fees.

    • Steve Bell

      Nope, buy it from ONeplus site, its priced in CDN and includes shipping, it ships from a CDN warehouse so ur not close on that one.

    • Anri

      BYOP + Tablet plan + VoIP works just fine. Even with scrooges. With Bell – $21 for the one who can manage to use less than 1Gb per month and $40 for one who cannot wait for WiFi connection and use up to 5Gb.

    • dcadonAlb

      Where is there a $21 plan with Smell?

  • eszklar

    Now waiting for when the Zenfone 3 finally comes to Canada and how it will stack up against this phone. In particular the Zenfone 3 Deluxe.

    • Jo

      Me too. Zenfone 2 is amazing, and I think Zenfone 3 will pass this phone easily.

    • Victor Creed

      Sure as long as you’re happy with the software it launches with, it’ll never see an update.

    • eszklar

      In CyanogenMod I trust. Look at CM for the Zenfone 2 for example.

    • Jo

      They’ve been updating it regularly for a year now, and promised Marshmallow by the end of summer. No idea what you mean

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      the ZF2 has had about 3 updates since it came out, its running M with the latest security patch

  • Mo Dabbas

    “the screen OnePlus sourced for the OP3 is excellent” — Sorry guys, but when other website have negative reviews about the screen, and putting it even worse than the OnePlus 2 screen (which is the worst thing for me with the OnePlus 2). I really don’t know how you find the screen to be excellent. Reviews are saying they’re reminded with first amoled screens found on the first Galaxy S (not a good thing for a phone that’s 7 years after).

    I was about to buy one, but wanted to make sure they’re not following the same trick they did on the oneplus 2 (good on paper, average in real life). But didn’t go ahead when I read anandtech screen review. Not so great brightness, poor color calibration and greyscale reproduction. The screen is one of the most important things in a smartphone (it’s the thing you need to perform well since you stare quite a lot at it), so it has to perform well for me.

    Also, RAM is hindered for battery life. That’s something even their CEO admitted (and something I understand). If the phone will keep all apps open in the background until that 6Gb of RAM is full then we should expect a huge hit on battery life. BUT, if (big if) a future app require massive RAM capacity then that 6Gb can come handy.

    • danbob333

      it’s not a if, it’s a when.

    • Arman

      They are fixing the ram issue with an upcoming update, but the ram management is not the real issue for me. The camera suffers in low light. My OPO is still working great and the only upgrade would have been the camera but its not really an upgrade.

    • danakin

      Agreed in the screen. Read Anandtech’s review of this device and take into consideration the breadth and depth of their analysis vs. this review. The screen is a big disappointment. Full HD is fine but the colour space choice and calibration are a disaster. MobileSyrup should do better than this.

  • jay

    Honestly they put 6GB inside the phone because they wanted to have more…. the price is bad not because to high because it’s in a wrong spot. So people they have 500$ they have 200$ extra to buy a S7. On the other side people may don’t have money and will sign a contract to get a flagship phone. So only spend 200$. I found with the exchange rate there isn’t really a big market in Canada.

    See the design of the phone is also not something that comes close the the oneplus one. For me the winner is nextbit Robin because the design and OS is just so good and with a 300$ us that a steal.

    • Malek

      Private sellers are selling the s7 for 650 brand new and the oneplus 3 is 600 with customs fees.
      One more thing, I was chatting with oneplus’s customer service and they said that there’s no guarantee they would honor the warranty if bought from a third party or a private seller which is just plain ridiculous.

    • jay

      There is always be a problem buying used phones. I bought one and the first user so no warranty. Only iphones is easy to exchange.

    • Malek

      And Samsung if your city has a Samsung store.

    • jay

      Which is really rare. But yeah would be great but never had a problem with my Samsung phones

    • John Stamos

      My OP3 was $539 all in (taxes included). Not sure where you are getting $600. not to mention you are comparing a 2nd hand sale with a brand new sale… New S7 is $900 carrier locked, this phone is nearly $400 cheaper for nearly the exact same experience.

      You are on drugs if you cannot see the value in the OP3.

    • danbob333

      “the price is bad not because to high because it’s in a wrong spot. So people they have 500$ they have 200$ extra to buy a S7”

      I disagree. Plenty of people don’t want to waste an extra $200 for almost no benefit.

    • Arman

      Good point!!

  • OP3 best $500 phone available in Canada? Depends how you define ‘available’. I have ordered a number of phones directly from China including the Meizu Pro 5 and, most recently, the Xiaomi Mi5. Canadians may not realize that most Chinese phones come with LTE Bands 1, 3 and 7. You can use them on Rogers/Fido and Bell, which have LTE Band 7. Not Telus/Koodo though which requires phones with Band 4. As far as I am concerned, all Chinese phones with LTE Band 7 are ‘available’ to Canadians, as long as they are not on Telus/Koodo or Wind. From that point of view, there are a lot better deals than the OP3. Depends on your criteria. Battery life is number 1 for me and the Meizu Pro 5 and Xiaomi Mi5 both far outlast the OP3. If you want to spend less money, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 is unbeatable at the price of under $300 Canadian. The U.S. isn’t so lucky as none of their carriers have any of the 3 LTE Bands common on Chinese phones.

    • marleyfan61

      Well we’re talking about the op3 here so it really doesn’t matter what other Chinese phones have or don’t have. The op3 has band 4 so your point is moot.

    • I disagree, because this post is about the BEST $500 phone available in Canada – that opens up the discussion to ALL available phones.

    • Victor Creed

      How can a Xiaomi Mi5 “far outlast” a OP3 with near identical specs?

    • Just look at GSM Arena’s list of phones by battery life. The Mi5 is way up there. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 also has SD820 but it is much lower on GSM Arena’s list than the Mi5 – software optimisation is better.

    • John Stamos

      Canadian S7 doesnt get the 820, it runs an Exynos Chipset.

    • So what?? I’m just saying that of three phones with SD820, – OP 3, Samsung Galaxy S7 and Xiaomi Mi 5, the Mi5 has the best battery life. This is true regardless of which version of the S7 is in Canada.

  • IgnoranceIsBliss

    “Moreover, with 64GB of internal storage on the one and only model
    available to Canadians, there’s ample space here for all of one’s apps,
    music and photos, even without a microSD card.” I’m sorry, but that’s an inaccurate statement to make. 64GB might be good enough for some, and maybe even the majority, but there is a reason why some manufacturers offer 128GB of storage, or include a microSD card. 64GB doesn’t cut it for everyone like myself who needs at least 128GB of space onboard or 32GB with a microSD card.

    And I have to say that I’m surprised the display gets such glowing remarks in this review with AnandTech (who are quite thorough and seemingly objective and scientific in their reviews) calling it one of the worst displays on a phone the reviewer in question have ever reviewed and with poor resolution and visibility in sunlight.

    I liked my OnePlus One despite having to go through two of them to get a good one and I was curious about the OnePlus 3 but the limited storage options and (seemingly) poor screen kill it for me as it stands now.

    • Mo Dabbas

      I’m with you on this. Even though capacity is good enough for me. But the screen is something I’m surprised it’s praised. For me, if the screen is bad on a phone it’s honestly pointless to carry. You stare at that thing for everything you wanna do with it except when you’re talking on the phone (then it’s beside your ear or something).

  • Omar

    About the screen, while Anandtech went indepth on it, the vast majority of other reviews have said the screen is actually quite good. From what Carl Pei said, and the review was too technical for my attention span while fasting, it was basing the screen on a feature the phone wasn’t designed for, but will have this feature (sRGB) in the next update
    What I dislike about the phone is the design. What I like about the One is it was “different” but also functional. It wasn’t light and slippery like what I can only expect the OP3 to be like. And the design is unoriginal, it’s like the illegitimate love child between Samsung (the front) and HTC (the back). It looks nice, but just bleh IMO.

    • danbob333

      Anandtech is too picky on stuff people don’t care about such as color accuracy. On most phones with a sRGB mode, no one actually use it, save a few reviewers and 1-2 geeks. They also fell into Apple’s marketing trap of pixel density (no one talked about pixel density before Apple released phones with much smaller displays than the competition).

      They are probably right on brightness, and therefore outdoor visibility, however.

    • Omar

      Yeah, I don’t see it as a dealbreaker for most people out there. Kudos if you have such strong vision that you can notice little things (assuming this is a little thing) enough to turn you off from the phone lol

    • blzd

      It’s not about strong vision when human skin has an orange glow to it with the default settings.

    • blzd

      They are not too picky when human skin tone comes off as neon orange. You don’t need to be an expert to see how bad that looks.

    • Gazeebahoffin

      That’s the Trump mode…

    • Mo Dabbas

      It’s true they went into too much details. but here is the thing, I tried the oneplus 2 and I hated the screen quality and I actually believed its a step backwards from the OnePlus One. Still, most reviewers said is an excellent one. But, when you look at anandtech, they actually mention that the screen on the OP2 is of poor quality. Therefore, for me, I would stick with their opinion since they seem to have proven their reliability.

      Also, if the provider of the panel is the same as the OnePlus X (which has the same specs except the size) then I can understand the quality of the screen. Yes, the OnePlus X screen is also mediocre. Colors are mega saturated and completely off. It’s actually weird to stare at in the beginning and you gotta let your eyes adjust for a minute. But again, reviewers will tell you its a good one because they mainly talk about brightness in sunlight (which all phones nowadays do well) and viewing angles (again, all phones do well). But when it comes to how well these panels show text and images it’s all not mentioned or mentioned in a very general words. Still, the OnePlus X can slide away with an not so great screen due to it’s price, but a 500-600 phone they have no excuse.

      Happy Ramadan by the way.

    • Omar

      Oh don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying their wrong about the screen. They have enough charts and graphs and technical jargon that it is obvious the reviewer knows what he’s talking about. What I was trying to say was I don’t think most consumers even know what the difference between sRGB, aRGB, and NTSC. That’s why I think most YouTube reviewers say the screen is good, they know that people don’t care as much for the technical side of it – if it looks nice, it could be anything. I wonder if they will change their review when the new update comes out for the OP3.
      As per Carl Pei, Samsung develops their AMOLED panels. I’m not trying to defend OnePlus for using poor screens, though that is what it might come off as. Since I haven’t seen the screens for the 2, X, or 3 in person, I can’t really say whether they are good or bad, so I go off of what reviewers say. All in all though, once the RAM bug is worked out and they have sRGB fully implemented in their next update, I still think it is a great phone for $519 CAD. I think for the issues with the screen, you have to really look for it to notice it (this is an assumption ofc) and most people won’t notice any major flaws in it. I think that’s essentially what Brandon Chester said in the Final Word portion of his review.
      Ramadan kareem to you aswell

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    Unless you really need to keep your plan – I’d say go for an S7 at $0 and take the 2 year contract.

  • Longtin

    Great device! It’s a shame that the carriers in Canada mostly took out the Bring Your Own Device Plans.

  • Kevin Bacon

    Wait for the ZTE Axon 7. The OP3 is garbage compared to it.

    • Victor Creed

      ZTE doesn’t have strong Developer support so if ZTE doesn’t keep it updated you’re screwed. OP released source code to devs so it alrwady has almost 20 ROM’s on XDA available.

    • BetelgeuseOrion

      screwed how? the phone doesn’t magically stop working because its missing an update.

    • Frank Reiter

      No, but it does magically get known, unpatched security vulnerabilities.

  • blzd

    This is why subjective opinions on things like LCD quality can’t be trusted. Probably the worst OLED panel in a device since 2010 according to Anandtech.

    It doesn’t take an expert to look at a picture on the phone and see neon orange colour skin lol. I understand most folk don’t know or appreciate what a properly calibrated display looks like but everyone knows what the colour of human skin should look like.

    Hopefully the upcoming RGB mode OnePlus will be adding can alleviate the issue.

  • Peter

    Bought it today. $700 after tax, protection plans and an Otterbox. Upgrading from an S5. So we’ll see.

  • justin

    WAIT A MINUTE!!! which carrier will this phone work on in LTE?

    NONE of them… That should at least be in the cons section shouldn’t it?

    That being said I am getting fairly good reception and data transfers due to no one at this frequency… Total burn I should have paid more attention…

  • Pingback: Exclusive Review of Google Pixel By Mobile Syrup – techcrux()

  • Sam Sanders

    the review doesn’t even mention the phone’s ability to have two different carriers/numbers. will this phone support Koodo/Telus in Canada and Tracfone in the U.S.??? Would appreciate a reply if anyone knows.

  • Pingback: Google()

  • Ginger Talavera

    asdsadasdas

  • Ginger Talavera

    https://goo.gl/2arnsN

  • Pingback: friv()