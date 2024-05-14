Google demoes AI Teammate in Workspace at I/O 2024

At Google I/O 2024, Google demoed its Workspace ‘AI Teammate,’ which can be added to a Workspace to help teams get work done.

During the demo, Google created an AI Teammate named ‘Chip’ and customized its permissions and assigned it specific tasks to complete. For example, Chip was assigned to monitor documents related to the Google I/O project and more.

Chip also hung out in the teams’ group chat and was able to answer questions and surface relevant documents based on questions asked in the chat. In one part of the demo, Chip also highlighted conflicting decisions between documents.

While neat, the AI Teammate seems to be just a demo for the time being, with the company saying it had a lot of work to do to figure out how to bring these experiences into Workspace.

Image credit: Google (screenshot)