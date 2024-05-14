fbpx
Google shows off real-time scam call alerts at I/O 2024

The feature uses Gemini Nano and happens on-device, keeping phone calls private

Jonathan Lamont
May 14, 20242:43 PM EDT 0 comments

Google unveiled a new scam protection tool at I/O 2024 that listens to calls and shows warnings about potential scams to users.

The new feature, which Google is testing using Gemini Nano, listens to phone calls for patterns commonly associated with scams. If it detects a pattern, it warns users with a pop-up. A Google demo shows a pop-up warning users that banks won’t ask people to move their money to keep it safe. The pop-up prompts users to end the call.

Google also said that the feature happens on device, which means the phone call stays private and isn’t sent to Google’s servers.

