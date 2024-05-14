Google shows off real-time scam call alerts at I/O 2024

Google unveiled a new scam protection tool at I/O 2024 that listens to calls and shows warnings about potential scams to users.

The new feature, which Google is testing using Gemini Nano, listens to phone calls for patterns commonly associated with scams. If it detects a pattern, it warns users with a pop-up. A Google demo shows a pop-up warning users that banks won’t ask people to move their money to keep it safe. The pop-up prompts users to end the call.

We're testing a new feature that uses Gemini Nano to provide real-time alerts during a call if it detects conversation patterns commonly associated with scams. This protection all happens on-device so your conversation stays private to you. More to come later this year! #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/l87wGCz62x — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 14, 2024

Google also said that the feature happens on device, which means the phone call stays private and isn’t sent to Google’s servers.

