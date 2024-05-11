Telecom news roundup: Bell outage, Canada-U.S. plans return to Public [May 4-10]

It was a quieter week in Canadian telecom, but there was still some news. Here’s what happened this week:

Pricing and deals

Telus-owned Public Mobile brings back Canada-U.S. plans until May 20th. Public also started moving customers to its new Points program.

Quebecor’s Freedom Mobile relaunched home internet and TV packages, though just for existing mobile customers.

AI

Telus launched a generative AI support chatbot.

Outages

A Bell fibre outage in Oshawa left 4,000-5,000 customers without internet, TV, telephone or mobile services for days. Most customers should have services restored now, though Bell says it will take until Monday evening to completely restore everyone.

Scams

The CRTC says scammers are impersonating the commission on phone calls — be careful if you get a call supposedly from the CRTC.

You can find last week’s telecom roundup here.