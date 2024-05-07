Freedom Mobile seemingly relaunching internet and TV packages

Quebecor-owned Freedom Mobile appears to be relaunching its home internet and TV services, though availability remains limited so far.

According to a post on RedFlagDeals (RFD), Freedom is providing internet services under VMedia. However, the company so far is only offering it to select customers — look for a home internet banner in your Freedom My Account to sign up. Alternatively, you can check this webpage to learn more, though your mileage may vary. Internet is only available for existing Freedom wireless customers.

An iPhone in Canada report says Freedom’s internet offerings will utilize Rogers’ cable network and registration will launch on May 7th. RFD notes that Freedom uses Rogers cable at least for the 500Mbps and higher speeds.

Both RFD and iPhone in Canada list the same pricing options for Freedom’s home internet:

30Mbps — $22.50/mo for 12 months (regular $45)

100Mbps — $35/mo for 12 months (regular $70)

500Mbps — $42.50/mo for 12 months (regular $85)

1Gbps — $47.50/mo for 12 months (regular $95)

Freedom’s home internet plans include a modem and eero 6 router rental.

As for TV, that will reportedly run on VMedia too, and offer a starting price of $10/mo (after a $9/mo credit for 12 months). The start package will include all major Canadian and U.S. networks. Freedom TV requires an eligible Freedom internet package. Reportedly it will have $20/mo theme packs with additional content, such as sports, Movies+, Stack TV, News and Entertainment.

The TV service relies on Freedom’s TV app and works on several devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast and more.

You can learn more about Freedom internet and TV on the provider’s website.

Source: RFD, iPhone in Canada