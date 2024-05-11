Streaming in Canada on Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video [May 6-12]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Apple TV+

Dark Matter [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ premiere date: May 8th, 2024 (first two episodes, new episode every Wednesday)

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

A physicist finds himself warped into an alternate version of his life, forcing him to embark on a harrowing journey to save his family from his doppelgänger.

Dark Matter is based on Blake Crouch (the author of the Dark Matter novel upon which this series is based) and stars Joel Edgerton (The Gift), Jennifer Connelly (Requiem for a Dream), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Jimmi Simpson (Pachinko). Pointe-Claire, Quebec’s Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid’s Tale) also guest stars.

Stream Dark Matter here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $12.99/month.

Crave

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Crave premiere date: May 11th, 2024

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour

In her second HBO stand-up special, comedian Nikki Glaser riffs on aging, sexual fantasies, and plans for her own death.

Stream Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die here.

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Doctor Who (Season 14)

Disney+ Canada premiere date: May 10th, 2024 at 7pm ET (first episode, new episode every Friday at 7pm ET)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

In the latest iteration of the iconic British series, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space and face The Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

Doctor Who was created by Toronto’s Sydney Newman (The Avengers), C.E. Webber (William) and Donald Wilson (The Forsyte Saga) and stars Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) and Millie Gibson (Coronation Street).

Stream Doctor Who on Disney+.

A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month (Standard with Ads), $11.99/month (Standard) or $14.99/month (Premium).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Prime Video

Migration

Original theatrical release date: December 22nd, 2023

Prime Video Canada premiere date: May 10th, 2024

Genre: Animated adventure comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 23 minutes

A family of mallards tries to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime: a migration from New England to Jamaica.

Migration was directed by Benjamin Renner (The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales…) and features the voices of Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect), Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele).

Stream Migration here.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year. An additional $2.99/month fee is required to remove ads.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 10th, 2024

Genre: Anime

Runtime: Eight episodes (24 to 38 minutes each)

Hades crafts a plan to claim Zeus’s crown for himself and reunite with Persephone as ruler of Olympus.

Blood of Zeus was created by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides (Immortals) and features the voices of Derek Phillips (Friday Night Lights), Jason O’Mara (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Claudia Christian (Babylon 5), Jessica Henwick (Marvel’s Iron Fist), Montreal’s own Elias Toufexis (Eidos Montreal’s Deus Ex video games) and Toronto’s own Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley).

Stream Blood of Zeus here.

Mother of the Bride [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: May 9th, 2024

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

A mother heads to a tropical island resort for her daughter’s wedding, only to find that the groom’s father is an old ex.

Mother of the Bride was directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls) and stars Brooke Shields (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly), Benjamin Bratt (Law & Order) and Rachel Harris (Lucifer).

Stream Mother of the Bride here.

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

