Get up to 50% off tons of gear at Best Buy until tomorrow

Best Buy Canada’s “Weekend 50” sale launched this morning, and while we’re used to seeing weekly deals from this brand, the discounts are deeper than usual.

Check out ten of our favourite deals below, or scan the full sale on Best Buy’s site.

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Stick Vac for $799.99 (save $200)

Nutribullet Juicer NBJ50100C for $99.99 (save $40)

Sennheiser CX True Wireless In-Ear Sound Isolating Headphones for $89.99 (save $90)

Razer 12″ USB LED Ring Light for $29.99 (save $40)

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse for $99.99 (save $100)

Tineco Pure One S12 Pro EX Cordless Stick Vacuum for $399.99 (save $300)

Anker SOLIX 522 Portable Power Station for $249.99 (save $119)

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker for $199.99 (save $35)

Farberware Reliance 12-Piece Aluminium Cookware Set for $89.99 (save $160)

Champs Iconic Collection 3-Piece Hard Side Expandable Luggage Set for $239.99 (save $560)

