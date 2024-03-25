New Netflix Originals in April 2024

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This April, there will be shows and movies like Parasyte: The Grey, The Grimm Variations, and the movie I’m most excited for is Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.
This article is curated for those who want to know the original content coming to Netflix this April.
If you want to know everything coming to Netflix in April, check it out here
Coming Soon
Baby Reindeer (GB)
April 1st
- The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman
April 2nd
- Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed
April 3rd
- Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE)
- Files of the Unexplained
- Rodeio Rock (BR)
April 4th
- Crooks (DE)
- I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2
- Ripley
- The Tearsmith (IT)
April 5th
- The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem
- Parasyte: The Grey (KR)
- Scoop (GB)
April 8th
- Spirit Rangers: Seasons 3
April 9th
- Neal Brennan: Crazy Good
April 10th
- Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR)
- The Hijacking of Flight (CO)
- Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
- What Jennifer Did (GB)
April 11th
- As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR)
- Heartbreak High: Season (AU)
- Midsummer Night (NO)
April 12th
- A Journey (PH)
- Amar Singh Chamkila (IN)
- Good Times
- Love, Divided (ES)
- Stolen (SE)
- Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
April 16th
- Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB)
April 17th
- The Circle: Season 6
- Don’t Hate the Player (FR)
- The Grimm Variations (JP)
- Our Living World (GB)
April 18th
- Bros (IL)
- The Upshas: Part 5
April 19th
- Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver
April 23rd
- Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) —
- Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE)
April 24th
- Deliver Me (SE)
- Don’t Hate the Player (FR)
April 25th
- City Hunter (JP)
- Dead Boy Detectives
April 26th
- The Asunta Case (ES)
- Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut
April 29th
Honeymoonish (KW)
April 30th
- Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE)
Netflix is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, and more.