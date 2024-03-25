New Netflix Originals in April 2024

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This April, there will be shows and movies like Parasyte: The Grey, The Grimm Variations, and the movie I’m most excited for is Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

This article is curated for those who want to know the original content coming to Netflix this April.

If you want to know everything coming to Netflix in April, check it out here

Coming Soon

Baby Reindeer (GB)

April 1st

The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman

April 2nd

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed

April 3rd

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE)

Files of the Unexplained

Rodeio Rock (BR)

April 4th

Crooks (DE)

I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2

Ripley

The Tearsmith (IT)

April 5th

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem

Parasyte: The Grey (KR)

Scoop (GB)

April 8th

Spirit Rangers: Seasons 3

April 9th

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good

April 10th

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR)

The Hijacking of Flight (CO)

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment

What Jennifer Did (GB)

April 11th

As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR)

Heartbreak High: Season (AU)

Midsummer Night (NO)

April 12th

A Journey (PH)

Amar Singh Chamkila (IN)

Good Times

Love, Divided (ES)

Stolen (SE)

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp

April 16th

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB)

April 17th

The Circle: Season 6

Don’t Hate the Player (FR)

The Grimm Variations (JP)

Our Living World (GB)

April 18th

Bros (IL)

The Upshas: Part 5

April 19th

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver

April 23rd

Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) —

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE)

April 24th

Deliver Me (SE)

Don’t Hate the Player (FR)

April 25th

City Hunter (JP)

Dead Boy Detectives

April 26th

The Asunta Case (ES)

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut

April 29th

Honeymoonish (KW)

April 30th

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE)

Netflix is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, and more.