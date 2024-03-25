Apple’s Vision Pro could soon get Apple Pencil support

It looks like Apple Pencil support could be coming to the Vision Pro AR/VR headset, according to a new report from MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol.

According to the anonymous source, Apple is internally testing a new version of the Apple Pencil that’s compatible with the Vision Pro. This would allow the stylus to be used with drawing apps like Pixelmator or Freeform.

Beyond these details, little else is known about the new Apple Pencil, including how it will specifically work with the Vision Pro. Rossignol suggests the stylus could be used to draw a picture on an iPad and then have that image transferred to the VR/AR headset’s display.

This feature will likely arrive alongside visionOS 2, which is expected to be revealed at WWDC in June. There’s also a possibility it could be added sooner via a minor update prior to visionOS 2.

Apple is rumoured to have plans to launch a new iPad Pro and iPad Air in early April, alongside an updated Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

Source: MacRumors