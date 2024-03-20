fbpx
Resources

New on Netflix Canada: April 2024

Rebel Moon is back with Part 2

Dean Daley
Mar 20, 202412:41 PM EDT 3 comments

In April 2024, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows, films and documentaries: Parayste: The Grey, The Grimm Variations, Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver.

Coming Soon

Baby Reindeer (GB) — Netflix Series 

April 1st

  • The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman — Netflix Series
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin
  • The Accountant
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
  • Inheritance
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
  • Magic Mike XXL
  • The Mask
  • The Matrix
  • The Maze Runner
  • Maze Runner: Death Cure
  • Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
  • One Piece Film: Red
  • Redeeming Love
  • Suicide Squad
  • Sully

April 2nd

  • Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed — Netflix Comedy 

April 3rd

  • Back to Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) — Netflix Documentary 
  • Files of the Unexplained — Netflix Documentary 
  • Rodeio Rock (BR) — Netflix Film 

April 4th

  • 80 for Brady
  • Beverly Hills Cop
  • Beverly Hills Cop II
  • Beverly Hills Cop III
  • Crooks (DE) — Netflix Series
  • I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • Ripley — Netflix Series
  • The Tearsmith (IT) — Netflix Film 

April 5th

  • The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem — Netflix Documentary 
  • The Breakfast Club
  • Parasyte: The Grey (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Scoop (GB) — Netflix Film 

April 8th

  • Spirit Rangers: Seasons 3 — Netflix Family 

April 9th

  • Neal Brennan: Crazy Good — Netflix Comedy 

April 10th

  • Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) — Netflix Series
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary
  • The Hijacking of Flight (CO) — Netflix Series
  • Rocketman
  • Unlocked: A Jail Experiment — Netflix Series
  • What Jennifer Did (GB) — Netflix Documentary 

April 11th

  • As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) — Netflix Series
  • Forsaken
  • Heartbreak High: Season (AU) — Netflix Series
  • Meekah: Season 2
  • Midsummer Night (NO) — Netflix Series

April 12th

  • A Journey (PH) — Netflix Film 
  • Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) — Netflix Film 
  • The Danish Girl
  • Dazed and Confused
  • Good Times — Netflix Series
  • Love, Divided (ES) — Netflix Film 
  • Stolen (SE) — Netflix Film 
  • Strange Way of Life
  • Where the Crawdads Sing
  • Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp — Netflix Famly 

April 15th

  • Dreamgirls
  • The Godfather
  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

April 16th

  • The Boy Next Door
  • Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) — Netflix Comedy 
  • This Is 40

April 17th

  • The Circle: Season 6 — Netflix Series
  • Don’t Hate the Player (FR) — Netflix Series
  • The Grimm Variations (JP) — Netflix Anime 
  • The Mummy
  • Our Living World (GB) — Netflix Documentary 

April 18th

  • Bros (IL) — Netflix Series
  • The Upshas: Part 5 — Netflix Series

April 19th

  • Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver — Netflix FIlm 

April 22nd

  • CoComelon Lane: Season 2 — Netflix Famly 
  • Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) — Netflix Comedy

April 23rd

  • Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) — Netflix Series
  • Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) — Netflix Series

April 24th

  • Deliver Me (SE) — Netflix Series
  • Don’t Hate the Player (FR) — Netflix Series

April 25th

  • City Hunter (JP) — Netflix Film 
  • Dead Boy Detectives — Netflix Series
  • Scream VI

April 26th

  • The Asunta Case (ES) — Netflix Series
  • Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut — Netflix Documentary 
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

April 29th

Honeymoonish (KW) — Netflix Film 

April 30th

  • Fiasco (FR)
  • Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) — Netflix Series

Leaving for Last Call

  • Trolls (April 20th)
  • Train to Busan (April 22nd)
  • 3 Ninjas: Kick Back (April 30th)
  • Oblivion (April 30th)
  • Pacific Rim (April 30th)
  • Simply Irresistible (April 30th)

Netflix is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, and more.

Related Articles

Resources

Where to stream the Ghostbusters movies in Canada before Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Resources

Where to stream Quiet on Set Nickelodeon documentary in Canada

Resources

New on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and cloud in late March 2024

Resources

TSN is your go-to for March Madness in Canada

Comments