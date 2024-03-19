New on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and cloud in late March 2024

Microsoft has revealed March’s second batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.

Highlights include Diablo IV, The Quarry and Open Roads. As well, both Lightyear Frontier and MLB The Show 24 are available as of today, March 19th.

Here’s the full list:

The Quarry (Cloud and Console) — March 20th

Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 21st

Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC) — March 26th

Diablo IV (Console and PC) — March 28th

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 — Turbocharged (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 28th

Open Roads (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 28th

Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) — April 1st

F1 23 (Cloud) EA Play — April 2nd

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 2nd

Additionally, Hot Wheels Unleashed (Cloud, Console, and PC), Infinite Guitars (Cloud, Console, and PC) and MLB The Show 23 (Cloud and Console) are all leaving Game Pass on March 31st.

As always, Game Pass subscribers get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any title in the catalogue so you can buy them and keep playing even after they’re removed from the service.

Image credit: Blizzard

Source: Xbox