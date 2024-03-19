New on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and cloud in late March 2024

Microsoft has revealed March’s second batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.
Highlights include Diablo IV, The Quarry and Open Roads. As well, both Lightyear Frontier and MLB The Show 24 are available as of today, March 19th.
Here’s the full list:
- The Quarry (Cloud and Console) — March 20th
- Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 21st
- Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC) — March 26th
- Diablo IV (Console and PC) — March 28th
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 — Turbocharged (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 28th
- Open Roads (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 28th
- Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) — April 1st
- F1 23 (Cloud) EA Play — April 2nd
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC) — April 2nd
Additionally, Hot Wheels Unleashed (Cloud, Console, and PC), Infinite Guitars (Cloud, Console, and PC) and MLB The Show 23 (Cloud and Console) are all leaving Game Pass on March 31st.
As always, Game Pass subscribers get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any title in the catalogue so you can buy them and keep playing even after they’re removed from the service.
Image credit: Blizzard
Source: Xbox