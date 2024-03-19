OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says GPT-4 ‘kinda sucks’ compared to future goals

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, in a recent interview with Lex Fridman, expressed that the company’s latest GPT-4 isn’t all that great.

During the podcast, Altman and Fridman talked about several topics, including the Elon Musk lawsuit, OpenAI’s Sora, the next GPT model, and more.

Despite GPT-4’s impressive capabilities, Altman said, “I think it kinda sucks.”

“I think it is an amazing thing,” said Altman, but relative to “where we need to get to, and where we believe we’ll get to,” it’s not. He added that since we’ve had GPT-4, GPT-3 looks unimaginably horrible, and that’s how it’ll be when GPT-5 comes out. “I think it is our job to live a few years in the future and remember that the tools we have now are going to kinda suck, looking backward at them, and that’s how we make sure the future is better,” he added.

OpenAI will release a new model sometime later this year, though it is currently unknown if it will be called GPT-5 or something else. “We’ll release, over the coming months, many different things. I think they’ll be very cool,” said Altman. You can check out the full interview embedded above or here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Lex Fridman