GM EV owners can now seamlessly Plug and Charge on FLO’s DC fast chargers

FLO, a third-party electric vehicle (EV) charging network provider, is partnering with General Motors to make DC fast chargers on the FLO network more accessible to Canadian GM electric vehicle (EV) owners.

As part of the collaboration, FLO is activating Plug and Charge capability at all of its DC fast chargers across Canada. This will essentially allow GM EV drivers to start a fast-charging session by simply connecting their vehicle to a FLO fast charger with no mobile app or charging card required.

“Once an enabled GM EV is plugged into a FLO DC fast charger, FLO’s technology automatically confirms identification, authorizes the charging session and activates billing without any additional action from the driver,” wrote FLO.

To use the Plug and Charge feature, GM EV owners would need to link their FLO account with their respective myBrand App, including myChevrolet, myCadillac, or myGMC. From there, they can enable the Plug and Charge feature.

Image credit: FLO

Source: FLO