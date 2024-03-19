fbpx
Paramount+’s ad tier will cost $6.99 in Canada

The company has revealed more about its plans to expand its lower-cost, ad-enabled subscription to Canada

Bradly Shankar
Mar 19, 20242:19 PM EDT 2 comments
Paramount+

Paramount has provided launch details for its lower cost, ad-supported membership Paramount+ in Canada.

The plan will debut in Canada sometime in April for $6.99/month or $61.99/year. The ad-enabled subscription first launched in the U.S. and other markets in 2022.

This ‘Basic with Ads’ membership will allow you to stream on one device at up to 1080p.

For context, the ‘Standard’ ad-free Paramount+ membership costs $9.99/month or $89.99/year and offers two streams and 1080p resolution. However, this will increase to $10.99/month or $97.99/year in April. The most expensive membership, Premium, will remain at the same price point ($13.99/month or $124.99/year).

Paramount didn’t confirm how often ads would run per hour or which advertisers it’s partnered with for Canada.

The Paramount+ catalogue has a variety of originals, including YellowstoneMayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King and Halo, as well as Hollywood movies like Mean Girls (2024), Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, The Wolf of Wall Street and Scream VI.

Source: Paramount

