SaskTel brings its 5G network to 30 cell sites, benefiting parts of Highway 4, 21, and 55

SaskTel has launched its 5G network on 30 cell sites, bringing access to rural communities and highway corridors across the province.

Assiniboia, Elfros, Springside, and Otthon are some of the communities to benefit. Parts of Highway 4, 21, and 55 also have access.

The Saskatchewan-based service provider’s 5G network delivers data speed up to 1.2Gbps. SaskTel notes this speed will increase as the network matures. The rollout will also help communities access technological advancements in healthcare, learning, and agriculture.

“The continued rollout of our 5G network will strengthen the technological foundation of our province and help support the development of exciting innovations that have the power to transform nearly every aspect of modern life,” Charlene Gavel, SaskTel’s CEO, said in a statement.

The expansion is part of the company’s work to deliver next-generation connectivity to residents across the province. SaskTel has pledged $1.6 billion in capital investment across Saskatchewan over the next five years.

The investment has also led to the arrival of 5G services in several other communities, including Prince Albert, Lemberg, Brock and Paynton.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel