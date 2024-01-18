SaskTel brings its 5G network to dozens of cell towers under ongoing expansion plans

SaskTel has expanded its 5G coverage to rural communities and highway corridors in Saskatchewan.

The network is now available to over 40 cell sites located in the communities of Lemberg, Brock, Paynton, and more. Highway 11 (North of Rosthern) and Highway 16 (East of Colonsay) are on the list of highways with 5G coverage.

The expansion is part of the provider’s plan to bring next-generation and hyper-fast wireless connectivity to residents across the province under its commitment to invest $1.6 billion in capital. The commitment has also brought 5G services to Warman, Martensville, and several other communities.

“To date, we have successfully upgraded more than 400 cell sites to 5G technology and now offer 5G wireless service in over 100 communities and along large sections of major highway corridors, including much of Highway 1, 11, and 16,” Charlene Gavel, SaskTel’s CEO, said in a press release.

SaskTel’s 5G network offers speeds up to 1.2Gbps. The provider says this will increase as the network matures. Other future benefits include increased network capacity and ultra-low latency.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel