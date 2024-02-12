Xbox will first bring Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment to other platforms: report

Microsoft is reportedly planning to bring Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment to non-Xbox consoles in the first step of its rumoured multiplatform release strategy.

Citing multiple sources, The Verge‘s ever-reliable Tom Warren reports that the company is “getting ready” to launch these on PlayStation 5 and Switch, suggesting a launch is imminent. It’s been rumoured for a while that Hi-Fi Rush would come to these platforms, and recent content ratings and PlayStation and Nintendo-coloured t-shirts have only added fuel to the fire. Developed by Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within), Hi-Fi Rush is a stylish rhythm-based action game that was released last year to rave reviews.

Lesser known, perhaps, but also highly acclaimed is Pentiment, the latest game from Obsidian (Fallout: New Vegas). Released in 2022, Pentiment is a narrative-driven adventure game in which you investigate a string of murders in 16th-century Bavaria.

Elsewhere, Warren states that Sea of Thieves will come to other platforms later this year. Rare’s popular multiplayer pirate adventure game was first released in 2018 and has since received a slew of updates and expansions, including crossovers with Pirates of the Caribbean and Monkey Island. Warren adds that “other first-party titles [are] also under consideration” to come to non-Xbox platforms.

This is the latest in a wild saga of Xbox rumours pointing to the company bringing many of its games to other platforms. Beyond the aforementioned games, other reports have suggested the likes of Gears of War and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will also be coming to non-Xbox hardware.

It remains to be seen exactly which Xbox games will head to PlayStation and Nintendo, if any, but Microsoft is expected to offer some clarity later this week. On February 15th, the company will release a special edition of its Official Xbox Podcast in which Xbox leaders Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty will “share updates on the Xbox business.”

While that would be a vague announcement in and of itself, it comes after Spencer alluded to all of the rumours and speculation on February 5th and said a “business update event” would be held this week to reveal more about the company’s “vision for the future of Xbox.”

