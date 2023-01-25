The Evil Within studio’s new game, Hi-Fi Rush, launches today on Xbox and PC

The next game from The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks has been revealed, and it’s launching today, January 25th.

Following a leak, Tango has officially revealed Hi-Fi Rush, a rhythm-focused action game that has you hacking and slashing enemies to the tune of music. Its colorful and stylish aesthetic is a far cry from the survival horror of The Evil Within and Tango’s most recent work, the supernatural first-person action-adventure title, Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The offbeat game follows Chai, a young man who’s had a music player grafted onto his heart by a diabolical corporation. With his new rhythmic powers, Chai will have to take on the robotic monolith.

Tango formally unveiled the game during the inaugural Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct, which was a surprise in and of itself as the Japanese studio wasn’t publicly slated to be a part of the showcase. Even more shocking, then, was the announcement that the game would launch that same day.

Hi-Fi Rush is available exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC, and is a part of the Xbox Game Pass catalogue on day one.

Image credit: Xbox