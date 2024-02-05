Microsoft to reveal Xbox multi-platform game plans next week in ‘business update event”

Microsoft has confirmed it will share details surrounding its rumoured plans to bring Xbox Series X/S exclusives like Hi-Fi Rush and Starfield to other consoles, including the PlayStation 5.

Phil Spencer head of all things Xbox at Microsoft posted an announcement regarding the “business update event” on his X account (formerly Twitter).

The Verge says that its sources state this business update was originally planned for later this month and that it’s scheduled to include confirmation that Hi-Fi Rush is coming to the PS5 and Nintendo’s Switch. Following the flurry of recent leaks, it appears that a presentation has been pushed up.

We're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 5, 2024

Ahead of an official announcement, reports surrounding the potential shift in strategy have leaked, including bringing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PlayStation 5. The game is currently scheduled to release on Xbox Series X/S and PC in late 2024.

It’s unclear how Xbox’s multi-platform strategy will work. Will the gaming giant only bring some games to Sony’s PS5 and Nintendo’s Switch? Will Game Pass make its way to competing consoles? Or, will all future first-party Xbox Series X/PC exclusives also release on PS5? While the first option makes the most sense from a business perspective since it keeps some marquee games console exclusive to Xbox, while earning more money for Microsoft given the PS5’s massive installed base, we’ll have to wait until next week to find out for sure.

Microsoft’s $68.7 billion USD (roughly $93 billion CAD) acquisition of Activision Blizzard recently closed, bringing the company’s stable of developers, including Blizzard Entertainment, King, Toys for Bob, Sledghammer and more under the teach giant’s umbrella.

Source: @XboxP3