Nintendo has sold nearly 140 million Switch units, over 1.2 billion games

The Nintendo Switch continues to go strong, even nearly seven years after launch.

In its latest quarterly earnings report covering the nine months ended December 31st, 2023, Nintendo confirmed that it has sold 139.36 million Switch units to date. For context, the only video game systems with higher unit sales are the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo DS with roughly 155 million and 154 million, respectively.

What’s more, Nintendo actually expects to reach Switch sales of 15.5 million units when its fiscal year ends in March, up from its previous forecast of 15 million. While most consoles generally don’t have too many big games releasing towards the end of their lifecycles, the Switch has recently boasted such beloved titles as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (20.28 million copies sold), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (11.96 million copies sold), Pikmin 4 (3.33 million copies sold) and Super Mario RPG (3.14 million copies sold).

Meanwhile, older Switch titles continue to perform well, with Nintendo specifically touting 2017’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — itself a remaster of a 2014 Wii U game — for surpassing a staggering 60 million copies sold.

The persistent popularity of the Switch also comes amid a slew of rumours that the company is planning to release a successor to the console this year. Naturally, Nintendo has declined to comment publicly on any of this, with company president Shuntaro Furukawa simply saying during the latest earnings call that the Switch is its “main business” going into the next fiscal year.

Of course, that doesn’t contradict a new console coming later in its fiscal year, especially since it begins in April.

In the meantime, rumours suggest that we’ll be getting a Nintendo Direct later this month, which would, at the very least, outline some of the company’s 2024 plans for the Switch, if not new hardware. As it stands, some of this year’s confirmed Switch games, including remakes of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2, don’t actually have release dates, so an impending Direct would presumably provide clarity on that front.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo