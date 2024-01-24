New on Disney+ Canada: February 2024

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in February.
Highlights include the third and final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and FX’s Shōgun.
February 1st
- Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez (Season 1)
- Pixar’s Self
February 5th
- Solar Opposites: An Earth-Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine’s Day Opposites Special [Disney+ Star]
February 7th
- Assembled: The Making of The Marvels
- The Marvels
- A Shop for Killers (Season 1, new episodes)
February 9th
- Cypher
- Suncoast
February 14th
- Culprits (Season 1)
- Kiff (Season 1)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 6)
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 1, new episodes)
February 15th
- Next Goal Wins
February 16th
- Life & Beth (Season 2)
February 21st
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3, three-episode premiere)
February 27th
- Shōgun (two-episode premiere)
February 28th
- Death in the Dorms (Season 2, premiere episode)
- Everything is Well (Tout va bien) (all episodes)
- Iwájú (All Episodes)
- Iwájú: A Day Ahead
February 29th
- Me Hereafter (Season 1)
Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium.
Image credit: Lucasfilm