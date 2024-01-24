Netflix triples its gaming engagement in 2023, GTA Trilogy most responsible

Netflix reported a significant increase in user engagement after it expanded its gaming offerings in 2023. According to the streamer, it has tripled engagement for games in 2023 compared to 2022.

In 2023 alone, Netflix started testing cloud gaming on TVs, PCs, and Macs in Canada and the U.K. It subsequently rolled out the test in the U.S.

It finally scored a hit with the Grand Theft Auto trilogy in December and announced that many other titles would come to the platform.

What started as a poor business choice for the streamer is now finally starting to stand up on its own feet. As part of its Q4, 2023 earnings report, the streaming giant said that games accounted for three times more engagement on its service in 2023 than they did in 2022. “While it’s still early days for our games offering, engagement tripled last year — and despite games still being small, and certainly not yet material relative to our film and series business, we’re pleased with this progress,” wrote Netflix.

The company also said that Grand Theft Auto trilogy was its most successful launch ever in terms of installs and engagement, “with some consumers clearly signing up simply to play these games.”

Now, Netflix has launched a new game based on its popular Money Heist original series. You can read more about it here.

The company also reported strong growth in its subscriber base in the last quarter of 2023. Netflix added 13.12 million subscribers in Q4, the highest since the pandemic. The company now also boasts 260 million subscribers worldwide.

In other Netflix-related news, the streamer will exclusively stream WWE Raw starting in 2025.

