Bethesda finally announces The Elder Scrolls: Castles months after soft-launch

Back in September, The Elder Scrolls: Castles quietly soft-launched on Android without an official word from developer-publisher Bethesda.

Now, Bethesda has finally announced the game on social media.

We’re excited to finally share The Elder Scrolls: Castles, our new mobile game from the team behind Fallout Shelter. The team has been hard at work on it for the last few years and we absolutely adore it. In Castles, you'll build your own dynasty where every day in our world is… pic.twitter.com/LAbveBtEU9 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) January 17, 2024

Made by the same team behind Fallout Shelter and featuring a similar concept, The Elder Scrolls: Castles tasks players with building their own castle and managing its inhabitants over time. Keeping your subjects happy will be essential to ensuring peace; discontented folks may plot assassination and lead to civil unrest within your castle. Bethesda is also promising appearances by “classic Elder Scrolls faces.”

Like most mobile games, The Elder Scrolls: Castles will be free-to-play with in-app purchases.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is currently available in the Philippines on both Android and iOS, with a rollout to other countries planned for later this year.

This isn’t the first time Bethesda’s fantasy RPG series has come to mobile. In 2018, Bethesda released The Elder Scrolls: Blades, a more action-focused RPG than Castles.

Otherwise, the last mainline entry in the series was The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim way back in 2011, which has since been ported to various platforms. That core Bethesda Game Studios team, led by Todd Howard, later released Fallout 4 in 2015 and Starfield last year. The studio’s next game will be The Elder Scrolls VI, which was announced way back in 2018. Given that Starfield only just came out, though, we’ll likely be waiting several years for Bethesda’s next fantasy RPG.

Image credit: Bethesda

Source: Bethesda